Adopt Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's fashion choices from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar’s latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out now in UAE cinemas, and if the star-studded cast (Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi), throwbacks to classic Bollywood songs and laugh-out-loud dialogues don’t entice you, perhaps the fashion will.

From the flamboyant Singh wearing designer clothing all the way, to the elegant Bhatt pairing saris with contemporary blouses, the film is replete with stylish cues. We wouldn’t expect anything less from Indian fashion maestro Manish Malhotra and stylist Eka Lakhani. Here’s how you can implement some of the sartorial trends from the big screen into your own wardrobe.

Don’t dismiss logomania just yet

If you thought brazenly flaunting designer logos was out thanks to the rise of quiet luxury, think again. As Rocky, Singh dons numerous designer jackets, blazers and shirts – mainly flaunting Gucci logos and frequently open to the belly button.

Recreate the look with oversized, logo-spattered shirts unbuttoned over plain black or white tank tops, paired with chunky jewellery and tailored trousers or jeans.

Shine with silver earrings

Alia Bhatt wears oversized silver earrings in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Photo: Dharma Productions

An entire song in the film, titled What Jhumka?, is dedicated to earrings, so it should come as no surprise that this accessory is one of the trademark touches of Bhatt’s wardrobe as Rani. Chunky silver earrings are her jewellery of choice in the film (and while on tour promoting it).

Think oversized, dangling designs with rustic, geometric features and a distinct cultural aesthetic. Minimal make-up and bare necklines make the perfect canvas for a statement silver earring. Tie up your hair in a bun to lean into the culturally inspired look, and give the earrings room to shine.

Elevate your denim

Ranveer Singh in a denim-on-denim look. Photo: Dharma Productions

It’s rare to watch a Bollywood film and take just as much inspiration from the male character’s wardrobe as the female’s, but such is the outcome in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Singh’s confidence and character come through brilliantly in his costumes, climaxing in an orange, star-emblazoned, denim-on-denim ensemble by Amiri.

Double denim has dipped in and out of style since Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were a couple, but now it’s firmly back on the radar, upgraded with applique, motifs, embroidery and prints – some of which you can find in Monki, & Other Stories and Riva.

Beautiful sari, basic blouse

Alia Bhatt pairs her colourful saris with minimalist blouses. Photo: Dharma Productions

Bhatt stunned in sari after sari in the film (we counted about 20 in the trailer alone!). Many of the exquisite Manish Malhotra creations were paired with minimalist blouses that resembled nothing more than basic black tank tops, offsetting the yards of chiffon with grace.

Effortless and easily achievable, Bhatt’s sari combinations make this traditional style more tempting for those who seek to simplify the sari-wearing process. Next time an occasion calls for a sari, forget the hassle of getting a blouse custom-made from a tailor; just hop over to Zara, H&M or Mango and find a cropped tank top.

Pops of lime green and 'rani' pink

When it comes to clothing, lime green is a colour many deem risky, even garish. Yet, it was cemented as a trending hue when brands such as Balenciaga and Michael Kors paraded it down their spring/summer 2023 runway shows.

Both Singh and Bhatt sport plenty of lime green in the film and promotional posters, showcasing the colour from an ethnic style lens. Retailers such as H&M, Mango and Asos have plenty of lime green designs at the moment, in case the Bollywood duo have helped make the Kermit the frog hue more digestible to you.

At the end of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Singh sports a head-to-toe fuchsia sherwani, which he calls “rani pink” – a name that stems from its prominence among Indian queens of yore. Full monotone looks in this shade are all the rage.

The hue is similar to Valentino pink, and also happens to be the current colour of choice for millions of fashion enthusiasts and Barbie fans – but, let's be clear, rani pink is the original Barbie pink.