Jaden Smith finally launches sustainable luggage line, which was five years in the making

Jaden Smith has launched his latest, long-awaited venture – a range of high-end luggage, made from post-consumer plastic waste. Called the Harper Collective, it aims to help usher in a new era of sustainable travel.

Five years in the making, Harper Collective is the brain child of Smith – an actor, musician, environmental activist and son of actor Will Smith – and ex-merchandise director of Selfridges, Sebastian Manes.

Together, the pair set out to create a line of lightweight, durable cases from reclaimed plastic waste, which not only tackles the issue of plastic, but is good looking enough to appeal to a discerning clientele.

The cabin-sized case by Harper Collective. Photo: Harper Collective

The pair admit that there were "numerous mistakes along the way", but they have now revealed pieces that are stylish with an utilitarian design. They are offered in four sizes – cabin, medium, large and trunk – in black and dark green, with black or silver hardware.

Each case is lined in olive green, quilted recycled nylon by Barbour. Customers can have the luggage personalised, by getting their name engraved into the hardware. Prices range from £595 (Dh2,800) for the cabin size, to £795 (Dh3,741) for the largest trunk.

Founders Jaden Smith and Sebastian Manes. Photo: Harper Collective

Working in conjunction with a German plastic specialist company Epsotech, each suitcase is moulded from strong, lightweight Sea Plastic polymer HDPE, which uses 70 per cent post-consumer waste, while the remaining third is virgin plastic.

This marks the first time this new formula of plastic has been used for suitcases, and Manes said that every step had to be tested and double checked.

"We started with 98 per cent recycled plastic, but found we could not effectively mould it into an effective end-product," says Manes. “Developing the product has taken five years."

The case lining is quilted, recycled nylon by Barbour. Photo: Harper Collective

The use of virgin plastic seems to fly in the face of what the company is setting out to do – which is to reduce the use of new plastic, and instead rework some of the estimated 6.3 billion metric tonnes that litters the planet. However, Smith and Manes are quick to acknowledge that this is still a work in progress.

"We understand that perfection is not always attainable in manufacturing," they say. "But we believe in continuous improvement and innovation to produce better and more sustainable products for our customers."

Despite the use of virgin plastic, Manes says the final product still sits within the company's main objectives. "This material mix supports Harper Collective's promise that all materials are recyclable at the end of the luggage's lifetime,” he adds.

More information at harpercollective.co.uk