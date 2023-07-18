Rare Nike Air Yeezy on sale for Dh79,990 at Dubai boutique

A pair of Nike Air Yeezy 2 trainers are on sale in Dubai for Dh79,000.

The all-red Red Octobers are stocked by luxury boutique store Nikita Efremov at Mall of the Emirates.

They are considered some of the rarest Yeezy trainers and stem from a collaboration between Kanye West, now known as Ye, and Nike before his partnership with adidas. They were released in February 2014 online. Only 400 pairs were made, which sold out immediately.

In 2021 a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1 shoes fetched a record-breaking $1.8 million, becoming the most expensive shoes sold.

The Air Yeezy 1 launched in a limited series in 2009, followed by the Air Yeezy 2 in 2012. The following year, West ended his partnership with Nike, deeming his share of the revenue insufficient, going on to work with adidas in 2014. West's financially successful relationship with adidas came to an acrimonious end last year.

Other trainers on sale at Nikita Efremov include a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White White, a collaboration between Nike and the late Virgin Abloh. It features an all-white leather and a deconstructed version of the Swoosh symbol. It also includes Abloh's famed typography style. The shoes are priced at Dh28,490.

There is also a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Low SP Tiffany and Co, which features suede elements as well as the jewellery brand's famed Tiffany Blue colour. The insides are made out of soft leather. They are selling for Dh7,490.

The last two pairs are collaboration pieces between Nike and Travis Scott: high tops priced at Dh14,990 and Dh10,290.