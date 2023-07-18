Live like Barbie with products inspired by the doll, from hoodies and shoes to cake

It's set to be the feel-good (and funny) film of the summer, but Barbie is going to be taking over a lot more than just cinemas.

The list of brands that have teamed up with Barbie maker Mattel, offering everything from clothing and accessories to home decor, hair products, cosmetics and pool floats to celebrate the doll this summer, is as long as Totally Hair Barbie’s famous locks.

If you needed further proof that it’s Barbie’s world and we’re just living in it, look to the array of doll-inspired looks the star of the film, Margot Robbie, has worn on the red carpet to promote it.

Chanel, Moschino, Herve Leger and other fashion houses have created one-off looks for Robbie to wear on the global press tour. While fans can’t get their hands on those pieces, there are plenty of others already on the market for you to channel your inner Barbie.

Balmain has created an embellished metallic boucle-tweed bomber jacket (in pink, of course) as part of its Balmain x Barbie collaboration. Along with the jacket is a wool-blend dress and jacquard knit-wool leggings, ensuring your Barbie summer-style inspiration can continue on into autumn and beyond.

The high street has also got in on the Barbie bandwagon, with Gap, Forever 21, Aldo and Crocs teaming up with Mattel to create a line of clothes, including hoodies, tops and shorts for adults and children, plus hot pink heels and trainers to show your dedication to the summer of Barbie.

In Brazil, Burger King has created the Pink burger, dressed with plenty of pink sauce. In the US, frozen yoghurt company Pinkberry is serving up the Barbie Land Berry Pink, while ice cream chain Coldstone Creamery has created the All That Glitters Is Pink ice cream and cake.

He’s Just Ken Tin(y) Cake, Dh55, Sugargram at deliveroo.ae. Photo: Sugargram

In the UAE, cupcake company Sugargram has created two pink desserts: the Praline Queen cake and the He’s Just Ken Tin(y) cake.

While most of the collaborations are limited edition, some items are even harder to get your hands on.

The one-of-a-kind Barbie Xbox Series S, which has been built into the Barbie Dreamhouse, is only available to win via Xbox and Microsoft Rewards, for example.

Those looking to add a little Barbie magic to their homes will love the collaborations with US furniture store Joybird, which has released two Barbie Dreamhouse-themed collections in an array of plush, jewel-toned velvets.

Elsewhere, rug store Ruggable has designed a chevron carpet inspired by the original 1959 Barbie’s black and white swimsuit.