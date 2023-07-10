Margot Robbie wears Barbie-inspired outfits for film's world premiere tour

As the world gears up for Barbie, one of summer’s most anticipated films, leading lady Margot Robbie has been busy channelling some of the doll’s most famous looks as she tours the globe.

The Australian actress who portrays the Mattel figurine in the Greta Gerwig-directed film has worked with her long-time stylist Andrew Mukamal to draw inspiration from – and update – some of Barbie’s most enduring outfits.

Designers have queued up to be a part of the film’s hype, with those including Versace, Chanel, Balmain and Manolo Blahnik all providing bespoke outfits, accessories and shoes for the press events and screenings.

Robbie and Mukamal have also dug into the fashion archives for some vintage outfits, all in Barbie’s signature pink.

Outfits inspired by Barbie's most famous looks

Margot Robbie wears an outfit inspired by the day look worn by Mattel's Day to Night Barbie. AFP; Mattel

In Mexico City, Robbie stepped out in not one, but two Barbie-inspired looks for the press conference and pink-carpet premiere – Earring Magic Barbie and Totally Hair Barbie.

Both dolls were released in 1992 and served as inspiration for the Balmain and Pucci dresses the star wore.

In Seoul, Robbie wore two looks in one day for the South Korean premiere to pay homage to 1985’s Day to Night Barbie.

The actress attended the daytime part of the event in the day look, switching to the night version for the premiere, with both outfits designed by Versace.

Other famous versions of Barbie that Robbie dressed as include Pink & Fabulous Barbie and Sparkling Barbie.

The actress even went further back than the 1980s, wearing a black-and-white striped Herve Leger bandage dress for an event in Sydney, inspired by the swimsuit the doll wore in the 1950s.

Barbie is in UAE cinemas from August 31