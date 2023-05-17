Did Beyonce just announce her own haircare brand?

Beyonce may have just teased her own haircare line.

The American singer, who's been making headlines recently with her Renaissance album tour, dropped a hint via a three-photo Instagram post on Tuesday.

The first picture shows Beyonce in front of a vanity mirror, holding a curling iron, but what catches the eye is unbranded bottles lined up on the desk.

The second image is a throwback photo of the artist with side-swept cornrows, while the third, a note penned to her fans, drops the biggest hint for what could be her haircare brand.

“How many of ya’ll know that my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” the singer writes, adding her former girl group Destiny's Child's first gigs were for salon customers, who were waiting for their hair to get done.

“I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon,” she adds.

The pop icon has always kept her Beyhive, the unofficial name of her fan base, on their toes when it comes the way she styles her hair. In February, Beyonce attended the Roc Nation Grammy Brunch sporting a sculptural Gareth Pugh piece, but fans were more bowled over by her simple, loose curls. Her stylist, Neal Farinah, also posted a picture of Beyonce's brunch look with the caption “keeping it natural”.

Beyonce is not afraid to flaunt her natural curls, so her potential move to launch a haircare line is not far-fetched. Although there are no details of what the products could be, it is safe to assume the line would cater to those with curly hair.

“I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls,” she continues, and says she she was inspired by her mother, Tina Knowles. “I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learnt so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamt of carrying on her legacy,” the singer said.

“I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating.”

The post, which has 2.5 million likes and counting, caused a stir among her fans. The singer's hairstylist Neal Farinah commented with a heart emoji, while Nigerian actress Ini Dima-Okojie wrote: “We are buying whatever you are selling!”

From make-up to skincare, celebrities have been branching out to entrepreneurship in recent years. One of the most brands is Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, which has been inclusive to most skin colours and types.

Other brands with star power include Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez and Cay Skin by Winnie Harlow.

Celebrity-owned haircare lines are fewer, with Empire actress Taraji P Henson's TPH by Taraji; LolaVie by Jennifer Aniston; and Anomaly Haircare by Priyanka Chopra in the top three.