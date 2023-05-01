Designer who created Priyanka Chopra's NMACC dress heading to Dubai

Indian designer Amit Aggarwal, who made waves with his dress for Priyanka Chopra at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre last month, is heading to Dubai for a day-long exhibition this week.

Aggarwal, who has dressed top Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, is known for his fusion of traditional Indian silhouettes with contemporary designs.

He will showcase his spring/summer 2023 collection at an exhibition organised by multi-designer store Vesimi at Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel in Business Bay on Thursday.

Aggarwal described his latest collection as "classic, young and fuss-free".

"The collection offers versatile ensembles that are extremely lightweight and moulded to the nuance of one’s body. The garments are created from new textiles that [we] make from an innovative and unique material, giving each ensemble a signature edge," he said.

Aggarwal's custom dress for Chopra at the star-studded opening of the NMACC in Mumbai made waves last month. The look consisted of a hand-woven brocade sari draped over a sequinned holographic bustier, and took six months to create.

Aggarwal, who lives in Delhi, also dressed actress Saba Azad and Grammy-nominated musician Anoushka Shankar for the occasion.

The Vesimi exhibition will also feature Gehna Jewellers, which counts several Bollywood stars as its clientele. Founded in Mumbai in 1986, the brand will be bringing its latest collection called Amaira, which features everyday wear jewellery and luxury designs made of precious stones.

"Dubai is known as the city of gold and we are here to add the bling to it with our beautiful artisanship,” said Sunil Datwani, founder of Gehna Jewellers.

The Vesimi exhibition is open from 10am to 8pm on Thursday at Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel. Entry is free.