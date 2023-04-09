Who are the regional creatives in Calvin Klein's new campaign?

Calvin Klein has tapped regional personalities for its latest campaign, in a nod to the GCC's burgeoning creative and arts scene.

Acknowledging the breadth of talent across the region, Calvin Klein – best known for its minimalist imagery and Americana aesthetic – has turned to three very different individuals, Mohammed Alahbabi, Lana Albeik and Hala Abdullah. They each bring their own style and personalities to the campaign, which was shot in Dubai.

Influencer, model and filmmaker Albeik is a Palestinian-Syrian who lives and works in Dubai. With a background in filmmaking and Middle Eastern history, she is eager to communicate the stories of her people. She believes the digital realm provides a powerful platform to do this and thinks that being part of "a community that creates and is present in the digital world, allows us to have the starting flame for change”.

Saudi influencer Hala Abdullah. Photo Calvin Klein

From Saudi Arabia, fashion and beauty influencer Hala Abdullah believes everyone is born with a purpose, and is duty bound to help others. A proud advocate of women’s rights, she feels that a new lexicon is needed to move beyond the notion of men granting women permission. “We use the word ‘empowerment’ so much, and especially ‘female empowerment," she says. “We don't need that, because we are powerful. It feels like [someone is] trying to tell us, you're not powerful, so we are trying to empower you. I feel like they should change the word.”

Emirati artist Mohammed Alahbabi. Photo Calvin Klein

The final creative is Emirati photographer, filmmaker and visual artist, Mohammed Alahbabi. Working across various mediums, from painting to the written word, Alahbabi says the key to being content and happy is to be present in each moment and spend time with loved ones. “I really enjoy being creative with my family members, because it’s comfortable and they make it so special," he says. "You're sharing your interest and at the same time you're creating joyful moments.”