Celebrities at Dior's Mumbai show, from Sonam Kapoor to Anushka Sharma

Global stars joined top Indian celebrities as French fashion house Dior unveiled its latest collection for the first time in India.

With Mumbai's Gateway of India as a backdrop, the autumn 2023 show on Thursday was a nod to the famed fashion house's long-standing relationship with Indian artisans.

Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anushka Sharma were spotted in the front row, as were Isha Ambani, daughter of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, who recently got engaged to Isha's brother Anant Ambani. Sharma was accompanied by her husband, cricket star Virat Kohli, to the event.

Bollywood was also represented by actresses Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Diana Penty and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late actress Sridevi, who's set to make her film debut this year. Mira Rajput, the wife of star Shahid Kapoor, also attended.

International celebrities spotted were Bridgerton stars Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan, Freida Pinto and YouTube personality Liza Koshy.

Indian cricket star Virat Kholi and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma attend the Dior womenswear autumn 2023 show at the Gateway of India.

Also pictured at the event were model and actress Cara Delevingne, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and British actress Naomi Ackie, who recently won acclaim for her portrayal of Whitney Houston in a biopic.

Speaking ahead of the show, Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri said the collection was meant to celebrate "the incredible knowledge India offers to the international world of fashion in the field of embroidery, the mastery of the artisans who continue to work on this craft".

It is not the first time that the French fashion house has held one of its shows at a historic monument. For its autumn 2023 menswear collection, Dior decamped to Cairo, presenting 75 looks with the illuminated Great Pyramids of Giza as a backdrop.

