Celebrities spotted front row at Paris Fashion Week, from Deepika Padukone to Zendaya

Celebrities have been flocking to the French capital in droves this week to fill the front rows of some of the biggest shows at Paris Fashion Week.

With Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney, Dior, Vivienne Westwood, Loewe and Victoria Beckham among the houses showcasing their latest collections, fashion’s A-list were out in full force.

Deepika Padukone led the charge at the Louis Vuitton front row on Monday, arriving in a leather jacket paired with heavy dark eye make-up for a grunge-inspired look.

Jared Leto attends the Vivienne Westwood show. Getty Images

Joining her on the front row was Zendaya, who arrived wearing a tiger print denim two-piece; Jaden Smith, who looked effortlessly cool in a checkered co-ord; and actress Sophie Turner, who rocked a monochrome silk pyjama-style two-piece. Alicia Vikander, Chloe Grace Moretz and Phoebe Dynevor also sat on front row.

Louis Vuitton’s newly appointed creative director for menswear, Pharrell Williams, was in attendance, wearing an emerald green velvet jacket with a Dalmatian-print fur colour, paired with a Louis Vuitton monogrammed flat cap.

Elsewhere, Emily Ratajkowski made a statement at the Loewe showcase on Saturday, wearing a backless top fashioned from a flamingo flower. Halsey, Venus Williams, Jamie Dornan and Catherine O’Hara were among the other celebrities to sit front row at Loewe.

For Lebanese designer Elie Saab’s showcase, model Sabrina Elba sat front row in a black feather cape creation. She was joined by singer Ciara, who modelled a white crochet maxi dress by the house.

Victoria Beckham’s Sunday showcase attracted plenty of famous faces too, with Eva Longoria, Ashley Graham, Jourdan Dunn and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley among those gracing the front row, all wearing Beckham’s creations.

On Monday evening, Mugler’s party, hosted in collaboration with actress Hunter Schafer, also had the A-list flocking. Avril Lavigne, Tyga and Georgia May Jagger were among those to attend.