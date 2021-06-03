Dubai's Ripe Market to move to new home in JVC's Circle Mall for the summer

The popular market will take place on the first Saturday of every month

Visitors can pick up organic produce at Ripe Market Dubai. 

Sophie Prideaux
Jun 3, 2021

Dubai’s popular Ripe Market has announced its new home for the summer.

From Saturday, the monthly market will take place inside Circle Mall, Nakheel's latest shopping mall, which opened in April in Jumeirah Village Circle.

Taking place on the first Saturday of every month until October 2, Ripe Market will be located on the mall’s ground floor, open from 10am to 7pm.

The boutique market will bring together about 20 small home-grown businesses each week at the JVC shopping centre. Stalls will sell a selection of fashion, art, food, homewares, jewellery and more.

Ripe Market takes place in Dubai Police Academy Park during the winter months. Courtesy Ripe Market

During cooler months and pre-pandemic, Ripe hosted a market at the Dubai Police Academy Park in Al Sufouh, as well as in Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi.

As part of the concept, local artisans congregate to sell their home-made products and food, while Ripe also sells fresh produce from the country’s farmers.

Ripe was originally started in 2011 by founder Becky Balderstone, offering seasonal, organic and local fresh produce to UAE residents, something that was uncommon at the time.

The outdoor and indoor markets have since become extremely popular among families, thanks to the range of stalls and activities on offer.

More information is available at ripeme.com

Updated: June 3rd 2021, 2:43 PM
West Asia rugby, season 2017/18 - Roll of Honour

Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain

Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons

West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins

UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles

UAE Premiership - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Match statistics

Dubai Sports City Eagles 8 Dubai Exiles 85

Eagles
Try: Bailey
Pen: Carey

Exiles
Tries: Botes 3, Sackmann 2, Fourie 2, Penalty, Walsh, Gairn, Crossley, Stubbs
Cons: Gerber 7
Pens: Gerber 3

Man of the match: Tomas Sackmann (Exiles)

