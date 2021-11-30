Eight-week Abu Dhabi shopping festival to start on National Day

Abu Dhabi residents looking for big bargains during the festive season are in luck: Retail Abu Dhabi has announced the second Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season will launch on Thursday, and continue until January 31.

The eight-week city-wide retail festival will feature a range of experiences, activations, sales, fireworks, limited-edition collections and events.

“With participation from more than 3,500 retail outlets across 20 malls in Abu Dhabi, this season’s shopping festival promises to excite and provide residents and visitors with a great retail experience together with plenty of fabulous promotional offers,” says Fatima Saeed Al Baloushi, the deputy director of Abu Dhabi Events Bureau.

Celebrations starting from National Day onwards

Thousands of brands will be participating in Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season this year. Photo: Retail Abu Dhabi

The festivities coincide with the UAE’s 50th National Day. Participating outlets include Yas Mall, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Deerfields Mall, The Mall at World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, Al Jimi Mall and Al Ain Mall, which will be hosting various Golden Jubilee-themed celebrations.

A UAE National Anthem singing competition will be held across Yas Mall, Al Jimi Mall and The Mall at World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, encouraging the country’s residents to submit their personal entries to win cash prizes. There will also be a firework display on the day at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall.

Retailers, including luxury brand Jimmy Choo, are also joining the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations with a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the colours of the UAE flag.

December and January celebrations

Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season will support VidCon Abu Dhabi, a platform for digital content creators, brands and fans to inspire, learn and engage with each other from Friday to Monday, December 3 to 6.

The event will take place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, where fans will get access to more than 90 local and international stars, including Noor Stars, Keemokazi and Supercar Blondie. There will also be musical performances, gaming challenges and more.

Later in December and January, shoppers can expect festive sales and new collections across thousands of fashion, beauty and lifestyle stores at participating malls, many of which will be adorned with festive decor for the holiday season.

Retail Abu Dhabi is also bringing the inaugural Futr World - Middle East – a festival of retail business, entertainment and innovation – to Manarat Al Saadiyat between Thursday and Saturday, December 9 and 11. The event will host a line-up of musical acts, including Afrobeats sensation WizKid, as well as brands that have never been to the region before, such as the Museum of Ice Cream from Los Angeles, MOB Kitchen from London and more.

Abu Dhabi Winter Shopping Season will also support the Mother of the Nation festival that celebrates art, entertainment, culture, food and music. The event will run from Thursday to Saturday, December 9 to 18 at the Abu Dhabi Corniche with a roster of regional and international stars including Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel-Wahab and Australian rapper The Kid Laroi, both performing in the Music Arena. There will be a Shopping District where visitors can browse through more than 30 stores from high-end brands to local gems, plus a Thrill Zone, Food Hub and amusement park.

