Mother of the Nation Festival to take place in Abu Dhabi in December

Abu Dhabi’s popular family event, the Mother of the Nation Festival, is returning from December 9 to 18, with live art installations, musical performances, activations, food outlets, rides and more for people of all ages.

The event, which has been postponed for two years because of the pandemic, will be divided into six sections, with sub-themes reflected in structures, activities and installations. This includes the Inspire Space, a picture-perfect spot designed with Instagram in mind, which will house a Dessert Museum, MOTN Funhouse and an area dedicated to cosplayers.

The Thrill Zone is where all the action is at, with a skate and parkour park, horror rooms, a VR gaming hub, Rick and Morty-themed laser tag, a Jeep track and more.

There's always plenty of activities for children at the Mother of the Nation festival. Satish Kumar / The National

Local and global vendors will congregate in the Food Hub, where there will also be a large art installation by artist Daniel Popper, famous for his sculptures in Tulum and Burning Man festivals.

A roster of international artists, DJs and local musicians will perform in the Music Arena, while a Shopping District has also been curated to offer something for everyone, from high-end brands to local gems.

There will also be an amusement park with activations from the World of Nickelodeon and Diggers Lab, plus a children’s play park, carnival rides and games.

The event, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, pays tribute to family, community and contributions of women to society, honouring the legacy of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation.

“As we experience a revival of the tourism and culture sectors in the capital, we are really excited to see the return of one of the highlights of our entertainment calendar,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of marketing and tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“The annual event provides a unique platform to celebrate the visionary who has significantly contributed to the UAE, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. We are thrilled to welcome back the whole community to honour her legacy through combining heritage with contemporary culture, fusing global flavours with the hospitality and the culture of the emirates for visitors and residents to enjoy.”

Strict Covid-19 safety regulations will be in place, in line with government directives.

It will be open from 4pm to midnight during the week, and 2pm to midnight on weekends.

More information is available at motn.ae