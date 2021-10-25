Dogs dressed up for New York Halloween parade: from canine Jeff Bezos to Cruella de Vil

The 31st annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade took place at the weekend, and both pet pooches and their owners impressed when it came to dressing up for the occasion.

There were a crop of very timely costumes, including a morkie, which is a Maltese and Yorkshire terrier mix-breed, who was dressed as politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in her Met Gala "Tax the Rich" gown. Another owner inspired by current events dressed their West Highland white terrier as Jeff Bezos going to space in Blue Origin.

Naturally, there were a fair few costumes inspired by popular culture, including several Cruella de Vils with Dalmatian dogs, likely inspired by 2021 hit film Cruella, starring Emma Stone, and a superhero-inspired man, who dressed as the Joker, with his Wonder Woman pooch.

The annual event made its return on Saturday, after being cancelled in 2020 owing to to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event takes place in Tompkins Square, with a costume competition held at the East River Park Amphitheatre.