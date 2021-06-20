10 last-minute Father's Day gift ideas

You may have left your Father's Day shopping a bit late, but that doesn't mean you're out of options.

From online masterclasses and portable barbecues, to fitness equipment and skincare solutions, here are some last-minute ideas that dads will love.

Masterclass

For the dad who already has it all, Masterclass’s online tutorials are the answer. From James Cameron sharing filmmaking secrets, to cooking tips from Gordon Ramsay and chess classes with Garry Kasparov, an annual subscription to Masterclass offers countless opportunities to learn from some of the world’s foremost experts in a range of fields.

For Father’s Day, the site is offering a buy-one-get-one-free offer, which means you can get a subscription for yourself, too – and will have lots to discuss with dad once you both start watching.

Dh700 for two annual memberships, www.masterclass.com

Luna 3 Men

Luna 3 Men by Foreo

Over the past year, Swedish skincare brand Foreo has witnessed record demand for men’s beauty solutions, and has responded with the launch of the Luna 3 Men.

If your dad is one of a growing number of men embracing skincare (or if you’d like him to be taking a bit more care with his appearance), the Luna 3 Men offers an intense cleanse and facial massage using T-Sonic pulsations, in a process that takes less than a minute.

Dh1,000, Foreo at Namshi.com, Sivvi.com, Foreo.com and Noon.com

Portable barbecue

Portable barbecue, Dh389, Virgin Megastore

If dad fancies himself as a bit of a maestro on the grill, he may dig this portable, suitcase-style barbecue by Gentlemen’s Hardware. Measuring 260 centimetres x 390cm x 90cm, it is made from stainless steel with a matte-black powder-coated finish, with the brand’s slogan, “The Adventure Begins”, printed across both sides.

Dh389, Gentlemen’s Hardware at Virgin Megastore

Dolce & Gabbana shirt

A DG x Khaled shirt is an ideal buy for any stylish dads

If dad is partial to making a bit of a style statement, look to Dolce & Gabbana’s new collaboration with DJ Khaled, which features cheery, in-your-face prints set across clothing and accessories.

In this take on the classic Hawaiian shirt, the waters of the Caribbean form a backdrop for pink flamingos and lavish green palms, with a sprinkling of zebra print thrown in for good measure – because this is Dolce & Gabbana after all.

DG x Khaled Khaled, Dh4,770, select Dolce & Gabbana stores and www.dolcegabbana.com

Slogan mug

Dh49, Virgin Megastore

Who doesn’t love a good dad joke? Show your appreciation for your father's cringeworthy comedic efforts with this blue and white mug from Virgin Megastore.

Dh49, Virgin Megastore

Tommy Hilfiger jacket

Tommy x Lardini jacket. Courtesy Tommy Hilfiger

For the more dapper dad, this jacket from Tommy Hilfiger is just the ticket. Made in collaboration with Italian tailoring house Lardini, the pinstripe double-breasted jacket is made from high-twist wool, and topped with a Lardini flower lapel pin.

Dh2,600, Tommy Hilfiger stores and www.tommy.com

Bugatti Chiron model

Bugatti Chiron model, Dh74, Virgin Megastore

Until you can afford to get him the real thing, this special-edition model of a Bugatti Chiron by toy brand Maisto will have to suffice for dads that are motoring enthusiasts.

Dh74, Virgin Megastore

Technogym workout kit

Technogym case. Courtesy Technogym

For gym aficionados, the Technogym case is a must-have. It features a range of fitness equipment, including a foam roller, massage ball, sustainable exercise mat and resistance bands, all packed into a stylish carry-all.

Dh2,949, Technogym stores

Birkenstocks

Camo Birkenstocks, Dh499. Courtesy Birkenstock

They can be a bit divisive on the style front, but nobody can dispute the comfort factor of a pair of Birkenstocks. These camouflage versions are guaranteed to last for an age.

Dh449, Birkenstock

Big Buck Hunter Arcade Cabinet

Big Buck Hunter Arcade Cabinet. Courtesy Virgin Megastore

If dad has a man cave with a little space to spare, you may want to go old school and buy him his own arcade game. Standing 155cm high, the Big Buck Hunter Arcade Cabinet offers a few different games, including Big Buck Hunter Pro, Big Buck Hunter Pro Open Season, Big Buck Hunter Safari Outback and Big Buck Hunter Safari. The cabinet also mimics the classic arcade rifle and button configuration that dad may remember from his glory days.

Dh3,276, Virgin Megastore