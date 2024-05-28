Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's luxury pre-wedding Italian cruise ready to set sail

As if the Jamnagar celebrations in March were not extravagant enough for the forthcoming Ambani wedding, the Indian industrial family are set to host a second prenuptial bash on a Mediterranean cruise.

Anant Ambani, 29, the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani – one of the world's richest men – is set to wed Radhika Merchant, also 29, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

About 300 guests, including high-profile personalities such as Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, have reportedly been invited on the cruise, which begins in Palermo, on the southern Italian island of Sicily, on Wednesday.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at their pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, dressed by Manish Malhotra. Photo: Manish Malhotra

Based on the invitation, seen by India Today, the idyllic trip will cruise the Mediterranean to dock at the Italian Riviera town of Portofino on Saturday. The overall theme of the pre-wedding bash is La Vite e un Viaggio. or Life is a Journey.

Themed nights will take place aboard the ship, with stops in Rome and Cannes.

Ambani cruise itinerary

The trip starts with a welcome lunch on Wednesday in Palermo. The first themed event is called Starry Night, where guests are asked to wear western formal attire. The ship then docks in Rome for an excursion before another themed party on board called La Dolce Far Niente, an Italian saying that translates as “the sweetness of doing nothing”. The dress code is retro.

The next event is a toga party, where guests are to wear Greco-Roman themed costumes and sandals.

A party will be dedicated to Veda, daughter of Anant's brother Akash and his wife Shloka Ambani, on Friday, marking her first birthday. The invitation describes it as V Turns One Under the Sun, and guests are asked to wear a “playful” ensemble. A masquerade party will follows as the ship docks in Cannes.

The cruise will stop in Cannes for a masquerade party. Unsplash

An after-party themed Pardon my French will be organised for the same day, before the trip ends in Portofino with the La Dolce Vita finale party. A strict no-phone policy is reportedly in place throughout the excursion.

The cruise comes almost three months after the first pre-wedding bash of the much-anticipated Ambani nuptials, which will be held in July.