Five best gadgets of May 2024, from Dyson's latest hair tool to Rimowa's espresso machine

Another month, another batch of shiny new gadgets worth casting your eyes on, from a no-heat hair straightener to AI-assisted earbuds.

Rimowa X La Marzocco Linea Mini Espresso Machine

German suitcase company Rimowa has partnered with La Marzocco to create a limited-edition espresso machine. The collaboration integrates the famed aluminium grooves from Rimowa’s travel cases on to the sides of La Marzocco’s Linea Mini.

Built in Florence, each machine undergoes 40 hours of craftsmanship and has features such as a custom hot-water tap, aluminium knobs adorned with Rimowa’s monograms and a special co-branded plaque commemorating the partnership.

The Rimowa x La Marzocco Linea Mini Espresso Machine made its debut at Caffè Rimowa, a pop-up event at Milan’s Salone del Mobile, and is available for pre-order now.

Price on request, www.rimowa.com

Dyson Airstrait Straightener

Dyson has followed up its game-changing Airwrap with a new Airstrait straightener. Photo: Dyson

With its Airwrap and Supersonic technology, Dyson revolutionised hair dryers and curlers. It has now launched Dyson Airstrait straightener, which it says uses hot air to give desired results. The wet-to-dry tool promises straight hair in just a few passes, potentially cutting haircare routines in half.

Having established a high standard with the Airwrap, Dyson finds itself under pressure with the Airstrait to maintain the reputation of its versatile multi-styler. This expectation is especially crucial considering the hype surrounding Dyson’s Corrale, which ended up being more of a conventional rather than an innovative straightener.

The Airstrait’s 45-degree airflow blade dries and straightens hair simultaneously. Besides wet styling, it also features a dry-styling mode and a cool setting.

$499.99, www.dyson.com

Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (A)

Chat GTP earbuds? The latest gadget from Nothing brings AI into the audio mix. Photo: Nothing

London technology company Nothing is expanding its earbud line-up with the assistance of ChatGPT. The two new wireless earbuds, Ear and Ear (a), are said to combine cutting-edge technology with a user-friendly design.

The Nothing Ear earbuds come in black, white and yellow, with design elements that maintain Nothing’s signature transparent casing. Custom 11mm dynamic drivers and airflow vents are said to ensure in-ear comfort. Additionally, the product offers noise-cancellation technology and up to 40.5 hours of battery life.

Meanwhile, the Ear (a) model is designed for casual music lovers, offering technology that is said to satisfy everyday audio needs and up to 42.5 hours of listening time. By integrating ChatGPT into its products, Nothing aims to provide users with instant access to information via its own OS user interface.

From $99, ae.nothing.tech

Casio G-Shock Rangeman GPR-H1000

The Casio G-Shock Rangeman GPR-H1000's case, bezel and band are made from bio-based resin. Photo: Cassio

Casio's new rugged timepiece is made for survival in harsh environments. The Japanese watch company designed the watch for resilience, enduring dust, mud, shocks and being submerged in up to 200 metres of water.

Its case, bezel and band are made from bio-based resin, a material that the company claims has a reduced environmental impact. For comfort, the watch also features a soft urethane band, which is sourced from renewable organic resources. It also has a triple sensor for measuring compass bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature.

Additional advanced features include an optical heart rate sensor; accelerometer; gyroscope; GPS for real-time data tracking; Bluetooth connectivity; and solar-assisted charging. The watch is available in black or yellow.

From $499, www.casio.com

Dior Skin Light

Dior LED Skin Light claims to improve skin quality from the first session. Photo: Dior

Partnering with pioneers in LED technology Lucibel.le Paris, Dior has created an LED mask. The device was unveiled at the Dior Cheval Blanc spa in Paris in 2022 and a portable version is now available at select Dior boutiques.

The mask is said to deliver high-performance results, fitting to the user’s facial contours. According to the manufacturer, strategically positioned LEDs provide optimal light density for each area of the face and get to work in 12 minutes.

It claims to improve skin quality from the first session – with reduced redness, an even complexion and enhanced radiance. Prolonged use is said to reduce wrinkles and improve skin density, resulting in younger-looking skin.

Suitable for all skin types, the Dior Skin Light is said to restore balance and provide relaxation.

From $4,265, www.dior.com