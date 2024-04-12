Kayan Wellness Festival in Abu Dhabi: Highlights and everything you need to know

Kayan Wellness Festival arrives in Abu Dhabi for the first time next week.

Spread across five days from April 17 to 21, the event on Al Fahid Island includes a range of activities and talks, focusing on both mental and physical well-being.

The layout is split into different valleys, with dedicated spaces holding movement sessions such as yoga and Pilates, creative workshops such as art therapy, and inspirational talks such as tips for improving sleep. Complete with a Kids Valley, the festival is family-friendly with activities suitable for those aged six and above.

Talks will be spread across the afternoon and evening, with Mo Gawdat, Dr Shefali and Deepak Chopra among the headline speakers at the Alo Valley.

Tickets available include day passes, weekend access and full-event packages. Visitors can also choose from admission only (from 75dhs) or all-access tickets (from 377dhs). Here are some of the highlights.

Day 1 – Wednesday, April 17

There’s no getting around it – the headline speaker is the headline event of the opening day. Deepak Chopra is due to take to the Alo Valley at 7:30pm, tackling the subject of living an ‘Awakened Life’.

The Indian-American author is known for his many books on alternative health, including Quantum Healing: Exploring the Frontiers of Mind/Body Medicine and Ageless Body, Timeless Mind.

Other highlights on the opening day include the Nutritional Health in the UAE Heritage & Culture talk at 5pm, and the Melodies of Hope: Music for Healing and Wellbeing, held at 6:30pm.

Day 2 – Thursday, April 18

If you haven't tried a breathwork class yet, day two of the festival is a good time to start. At 5pm, the evening kicks off with a Breathwork Activation session run by Lisa de Narvaez, a consciousness teacher leading workshops and retreats worldwide.

Elsewhere, Dr Shefali will lead the main talk, taking listeners through the theme of her bestselling book, The Conscious Parent, in which the clinical psychologist discusses how parents need to reflect on their own relationship with themselves to strengthen their parent-child relationships.

Not a parent? If you're willing to dive into the deep stuff, we suggest checking out the fireside chat on the Pursuit of Becoming Through Loss, which will take place at 8pm in Zen Valley.

Day 3 – Friday, April 19

Friday is a great day to bring the little ones. Over in the kids' zone, they can get stuck in to the 'Art of Identity' from 5pm, creating an aromatherapy stress ball from 7pm, and a colourful meditation from 9pm.

Grown-ups living in the pursuit of happiness, meanwhile, won't want to miss Mo Gawdat's talk from 6:30pm on creating and maintaining happiness. Previously the chief business officer of Google X, Gawdat has been on a mission to study and devise a formula for happiness since the sudden passing of his son, Ali, in 2014. He published Solve For Happy in 2016 and has gone on to continue his mission of understanding happiness and wellness.

After a day of learning and engaging, our vote is on unwinding as the day comes to an end with the Gong Bath & Sound Experience from 8pm, allowing the frequencies to soothe the mind and relax the body.

Day 4 – Saturday, April 20

If your free time has moved away from bars and clubs towards yoga studios and meditation circles, you might not come across the chance to dance your stresses away all that often. If that sounds familiar, then perhaps the Ecstatic Dance, taking place at 6:30pm, is for you. The idea is to shake off thoughts of self-consciousness and be in the moment with the music.

If that's not for you, then talks on improving your sleep (5pm) or Gary Brecka's advice on living a chemical-free life at 7pm may do the trick.

Day 5 – Sunday, April 21

Manifestation is one of the buzzwords in the wellness space, and on Sunday, Marisa Peer is heading to the main stage to clear up queries on the subject. The therapist, author and speaker will lead a talk at 7:30pm on the art of manifesting, and how to use it to lead an authentic life and achieve your dreams.

And if you're really drawn to the theory of manifesting and the law of attraction, don't miss the talk by Dr Khaled Al Suwaidi on The Secret, and finish the day with a grounding and meditation session at 9:30pm.