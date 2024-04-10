Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan are expecting their first child

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa are expecting their first child.

The news of Princess Rajwa’s pregnancy was announced by the Jordanian royal family in a statement.

“The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer,” it reads.

The pair married in a glittering ceremony at Zahran Palace in Amman last June. The event was attended by Arab and western royalty.

The 140-person guest list included Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Jill Biden, the US first lady; Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales; and Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the mother of Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim.

The daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid Al Saif, Princess Rajwa was educated in Saudi Arabia before moving to the US for higher education, where she studied architecture at Syracuse University.

As the eldest son of King Abdullah and Queen Rania, Prince Hussein is next in line to be king of Jordan.

King Abdullah appointed Hussein as Crown Prince in 2009, after a rift with the king’s half-brother, Prince Hamzah. Official media portrayed the wedding as a symbol of continuity in the Hashemite monarchy, which has ruled Jordan since its inception as a British protectorate in 1921.

In another symbol of family unity at the wedding, Princess Rajwa – wearing an elegant long-sleeved Elie Saab dress – was walked down the aisle by the youngest of the Jordanian royal children, Prince Hashem.