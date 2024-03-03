Memorable moments from the Ambani pre-wedding, from Rihanna to the Khans

The party continues for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The couple will wed in July in Mumbai, but are currently in the midst of a three-day event in Jamnagar. The celebration includes a 1,200-strong guest list consisting of a who's who of Bollywood, business leaders, Indian cricketers, politicians and business tycoons.

With so much star power in one place, there is bound to be some memorable moments. Here are some of the best so far:

Rihanna's lacklustre performance and name mispronunciation

Rihanna’s speech during her ambani pre wedding festival performance in India pic.twitter.com/TZifOMvT2a — Mus | STILL WAITING FOR R9 🔮 (@iammumus) March 1, 2024

Despite calling it her “first real show in eight years,” there seemingly wasn’t a lot of excitement from the singer during her performance. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, Rihanna was reportedly paid $6.2 million for the concert, which only lasted about and included a major faux pas.

At one point during the show, she said: “I’m here tonight in honour of Anant and Radiki, thank you for having me here. God bless your union, I wish you all the best, congratulations.” However, it was noted that she clearly mispronounced “Radhika” and instead called her “Radiki”. Despite some of the backlash, the songstress was all smiles as she left the airport, telling reporters: “I'll be back, I love India. The show was the best.”

Deepika and Ranveer dance together

#WATCH | Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone perform during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/55ObqW9R94 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

Beloved Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took to the dance floor during day two of the pre-wedding celebrations. The parents-to-be recently announced they were expected their first child later this year. Padukone opted for a Sabyasachi lehenga, while Singh wore a Gaurav Gupta bandhgala as she joined him on stage and they danced to Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do. They were also seen playing dandiya, a traditional Gujarati dance performed with dandiya sticks.

Diljit Dosanjh captivates with his performance

The Indian singer put on an electrifying performance that lived up to the hype. The Punjabi singer-songwriter took to the stage and performed his chart-topping track Lover before being joined on stage by Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and others for an impromptu dance. He also had a moment with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on stage, calling her "desi Rihanna", following it up with a rendition of his other hit song, Proper Patola.

The three big Khans of Bollywood perform together

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan performing at the pre-wedding bash. Reliance group via AP

Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan took to the stage together in a rare performance that saw the three leading Bollywood actors groove together to Naatu Naatu, the Oscar-winning song from RRR. The trio flawlessly executed the hook step from the track and later danced to a mix of their own hit songs, including Chaiyya Chaiyaa, Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, Masti Ki Pathshala and Rang De Basanti.

Rihanna dances with Janhvi Kapoor

Despite the lukewarm response to her performance, after taking to the stage, a moment between Rihanna and actress Janhvi Kapoor went viral. During an after party, the Diamonds singer, wearing a light pink dress, is seen dancing with Kapoor, shining in a shimmery silver one, to her song Zingaat. “This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye,” Kapoor wrote as she shared a video of their interaction. It has already been viewed more than 56.5 million times with more than 2.5 million likes since Friday.

Manish Malhotra takes to the stage

The designer-to-the-stars surprised many by making his live performance debut at the event. Taking to the stage to Bole Chudiyan, a song from 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, for which he designed the costumes. However, he wasn’t alone, as he was joined by young Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor.