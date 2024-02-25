Sheikh Hamdan shares a prayer as his son Mohammed turns one

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has honoured his son Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan on his first birthday.

Sheikh Hamdan posted a video with picture slides of the toddler, some of them showing him being lovingly being held by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. Sheikh Hamdan captioned the photo with the caption "HBD M" and included the prayer: "God bless him for me, and grant him piety and fear, and comfort my eyes with his righteousness."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan is Sheikh Hamdan's third child. He and Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed, who married in May 2019, had twins Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha on May 20, 2021.

Sheikh Hamdan announced the birth of his son on February 25 on social media last year. Posting an image of a pair of hands holding two small feet, he shared it with a prayer that read: "Dear God make him bloom well and make him the sight of our eyes and make him a blessing for us".

The child's name was revealed to be Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

A month later, Sheikh Hamdan shared a picture of his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, cradling the newborn in his arms. Sheikh Hamdan is shown watching on in the background of the snapshot of three generations of Dubai's royal family.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, with grandson Mohammed and son Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed / Twitter

Then in April, Sheikh Hamdan shared a heartwarming black-and-white image that showed him lovingly holding his son. He captioned the photo with a simple blue heart emoji.

The Dubai Crown Prince is a popular figure on social media, with more than 16.2 million followers on Instagram.

An avid traveller, Sheikh Hamdan has been accompanied on his many trips by his children, including a trip to Mauritius in October.

He also took Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha to Yorkshire in the UK for his annual shooting trip in August.