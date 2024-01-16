Lavish banquet marks penultimate day of Brunei royal wedding celebrations

World leaders and members of Brunei's elite joined Prince Abdul Mateen and his wife Anisha Rosnah at a lavish banquet on Monday.

The dinner at Balai Persantapan in Istana Nurul Iman, the official residence of Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, the Sultan and Prime Minister of Brunei, was the penultimate event in the 10-day-long celebration. The final event on Tuesday will be a more subdued one, where prayers will be offered to give thanks as well as to wish the newlyweds a happy life.

Prince Mateen, 32, who is the son of the Sultan of Brunei, wore a black military uniform to the banquet, while Rosnah wore an opulent cream ensemble heavily embellished with crystals. She completed her look with a statement diamond necklace and wore a tiara over her white veil, as well a matching white clutch bag.

High-profile guests at the event included members of the Brunei royal family, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his wife Louise Araneta-Marcos, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching, as well as Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain..

Guests were treated to a lavish spread as well as musical performances at the banquet.

While sixth in line to the throne, Prince Mateen has gained prominence in recent years accompanying his father on diplomatic engagements. He's also known for his movie-star good looks and has more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

Prince Mateen and Rosnah, the granddaughter of the sultan's advisers, have known each other since they were children.

Prince Mateen Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei at his Istiadat Berbedak or powdering ceremony on January 10. Photo: @faiqairudin / Instagram

Their engagement was announced by the sultan in October.

Celebrations began on January 7 with a religious ceremony, which was followed by a performance by royal court musicians to formally herald the start of the wedding festivities.

Many of the events showcased centuries-old customs of the tiny nation located on the northern edge of Borneo island in South-east Asia. With a population of about 450,000, Brunei is one of the world's richest countries, and the sultan is one of the world's wealthiest men.

At an elaborate powdering ceremony on the fourth day, members of the bride and groom's families applied powder to the couple's hands to wish them good fortune.

The marriage was officially solemnised at a male-only ceremony in Brunei on Thursday. The Islamic marriage ceremony was held inside the gold-domed Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The highlight of the wedding, however, came on Sunday when the couple celebrated their bersanding, or wedding reception, with a lavish ceremony in Balai Singgahsana Indera Buana, the royal throne hall of the sultan's palace. Following the ceremony, the couple took part in a procession through the streets of Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei's capital, where thousands lined the streets to cheer for the newlyweds.