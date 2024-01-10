Brunei royal wedding: What is a powdering ceremony?

Centuries-old customs and traditions are being showcased in Brunei as the tiny nation state celebrates the wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Rosnah.

Prince Mateen, 32, is the son of the Sultan of Brunei, while his longtime girlfriend Rosnah is the granddaughter of one of the sultan's special advisers, Pehin Dato Isa.

On Wednesday, the fourth of the 10-day celebration, a powdering ceremony or Istiadat Berbedak is being held.

During the Malay and Bruneian ceremony, practised now for hundreds of years, the groom and bride-to-be are blessed by their close family members who apply a powder paste to their hands. In some versions, it is applied to a couple's whole body by their respective family members. The ritual is meant to symbolise fertility and wealth.

While images from Prince Mateen and Rosnah's Istiadat Berbedak are yet to emerge, the Brunei royal shared images from his sister Princess Azemah's wedding last year, where he is seen participating in the elaborate ritual.

Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen and Anisha Rosnah are getting married in a lavish celebration spread across 10 days. Photo: @tmski / Instagram

Princess Azemah married first cousin, Prince Bahar ibni Jefri Bolkiah, in January, which was also marked by a 10-day celebration.

At the regal powdering ceremony held at the sultan's palace, the rituals began with a parade of 40 spear-carriers followed by the firing of 17 cannon. Princess Azemah was the first to be blessed, with the sultan and his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, starting the proceedings.

Then, it was Prince Bahar's turn, with the ritual again marked by the firing of cannon and the sultan and his wife first to bless the groom-to-be.

January is a special month for the Brunei royals.

Prince Mateen's older sister, Princess Fadzilah, also married her Iraqi partner, Abdullah Nabil Mahmoud Al-Hashimi, in January 2022.

Princess Brunei Wedding Princess Fadzilah of Brunei and her new husband Abdullah Nabil Mahmoud Al-Hashimi, in the centre, in a photo shared on social media by her brother Prince Mateen. All photos: Prince Mateen/Instagram

Prince Mateen and Rosnah will officially exchange vows at a religious ceremony on Thursday, the fifth day of the celebration. A number of other ceremonies will then take place, culminating in a royal wedding reception on Sunday. On this day, bride and groom will take to the stage as husband and wife at a glitzy function. This will be followed by a parade through Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei.

A glittering royal banquet will be held the next day, with guests from all around the world expected to attend. The list is rumoured to include Britain's Prince and Princess of Wales as well as Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, whose weddings Prince Mateen attended.