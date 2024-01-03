Dubai Marathon 2024: Last-minute registration, fees and parking tips

There is still time to register for the Dubai Marathon on Sunday.

Last-minute applications must be made online and can be submitted until Saturday. Fees start at $50, inclusive of an official race T-shirt, finisher's medal and a downloadable certificate.

Those with tickets already can claim their race packs from Wednesday at the adidas store in The Dubai Mall.

The city's 23rd marathon, one of the biggest in the region, will start and finish on Umm Suqeim Road. Although it attracts professional athletes and champions from around the world, the marathon is open to all levels.

A 4km fun run starts at 10am and a 10km road race begins at 8.15am. Amateur runners can also join the full marathon, which starts at 7am.

The races begin close to the Dubai Police Academy and the route goes down Jumeirah Beach Road, passing Burj Al Arab and Madinat Jumeirah.

The full marathon route. Photo: Dubai Marathon

Water drinking stations and toilets will be set up along the route, while medical teams will be present. Those joining the 10km race and marathon can also use baggage facilities near the starting area.

Organisers have warned against parking along Jumeirah Beach Road, and other areas close to the marathon route. Instead, participants are recommended to use parking at Mall of the Emirates, which is within walking distance to the starting lines.

Spaces near Al Wasl Road junctions are also recommended. Those taking taxis must book in advance and arrive at least 90 minutes before the marathon starts to avoid delays.

It is the first international marathon of the year and attracts many professional competitors as a result. This year, Ethiopia's Haven Hailu Desse, who won the Rotterdam and Osaka marathons, and Kenya's Betty Chepkwony, who recently won Rome's, will take part.

Ethiopia's Dera Dida, who won last year's women's race, will return to Dubai to defend her crown.

The winners of both the men's and women's races will receive $80,000.

More information is available at www.dubaimarathon.org