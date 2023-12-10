Holiday gift ideas for pet owners and furry friends

As the holiday season kicks off, the pressure to find the perfect gift is on.

Whether you're on the hunt for a present for a friend, sibling or significant other, here are our picks of gifts tailored for pet owners, animal lovers and furry friends.

Gifts for cat owners

For cat lovers, Happy & Polly’s metal enamel pin has two charming felines on a cat tree (Dh75), while Next has a four-pack of breathable training cat-themed socks (Dh36).

Flowwow offers mini Christmas trees (Dh499), ideal for a coffee table or desk and a good solution for pet owners who may not be able to have traditional trees given the way some cats react to them. Vavana has car fresheners (Dh35) that not only come in different scents, but are shaped like various animals, such as cats and dogs.

For something altruistic, Microchipped.ae helps owners find their lost pets. They accept donations in their “gift certificate” section, which supports TNR for stray cats, in your chosen recipient's name.

Gifts for dog owners

For dog fans, options include Hannah Molloy’s What's My Dog Thinking? Understand Your Dog To Give Them A Happy Life (Dh85), which gives insight into canine behaviour. Elsewhere, Next has a 100 per cent pure cotton dog-themed bath towel (Dh79).

For those looking to splurge, Embark offers dog DNA tests (Dh640) to help owners learn more about their pet’s health and behaviour, while The Petshop sells a Trixie pet stroller (Dh344) that is suitable for both cats and small dogs. It can be zipped up fully to ensure pets don't get spooked and escape.

If you're seeking something with a more personal touch, Abu Dhabi resident and artist Naomi Woodruffe can custom-create portraits of pets. She can be found on Instagram at naomi.petportraits.

Gifts for kitties and puppies

Finally, ideas for pet gift ideas span a plethora of websites. Whether it’s special pet beds, toys, scratchers or treats, here are some suggestions to make sure furry friends feel just as loved during the holidays.

The Petshack in Abu Dhabi has a cat wand feather teaser (Dh25) for active cats, while Amazon has an elevated bed pet (Dh99) or mounted cat bed (Dh42.29) for felines who prefer living a relaxed life.

Meanwhile, for canines, consider Stella & Chewy's Carnivore Crunch Chicken Recipe Natural Dog Treats (Dh50) or a comfortable Mutts & Hounds Stoneham Tweed Donut Bed (Dh399). Ace Hardware also has a Chuckit! Ultra Ball that is good for playing fetch.