British royals release Christmas card photographs

Members of the British royal family have released their Christmas card photographs for the year.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla chose a formal portrait taken at Buckingham Palace on the king's coronation day in May, which contrasts the relaxed family image shared by Prince William and his wife Kate.

The king and queen's chosen image, taken by Hugo Burnand, features the couple standing in the palace's Throne Room following the coronation, with the simple message: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year."

The king wears a coronation tunic, the robe of estate and the Imperial State Crown, while the queen wears a white coat dress, designed by Bruce Oldfield, under her robes and Queen Mary's Crown.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's Christmas card was shared on their official Instagram.

The monochrome family portrait, taken by photographer Josh Shinner, features the pair with their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

The five family members all wear plain shirts with dark trousers or jeans, arranged around a smiling Princess Charlotte who is seated on a chair. The photograph was taken in Windsor earlier this year.

Prince George wears a Ralph Lauren shirt, while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's plimsolls have been identified as Hampton Canvas Shoes.

The image echoes the relaxed image the family shared last year, which featured them walking through the Norfolk countryside in the late summer months.

Christmas images used to decorate official festive cards are regularly released by senior members of the royal family, with cards sent to friends, family and colleagues.