Dubai Marathon 2024 date and route announced

Dubai Marathon will return to the heart of the emirate next year.

Last year's event took place at the Expo 2020 complex, but the 23rd marathon, which runs on January 7, will start and finish on Umm Suqeim Road.

The three races Dubai Sports Council has organised include a 4km fun run, a 10km road race and the full 42.2km marathon.

The race begins close to the Dubai Police Academy, with the marathon taking in views of Jumeirah Beach Road, Burj Al Arab and Madinat Jumeirah.

The event will run about six months before the Paris Olympics and, as such, offers elite athletes the event attracts the chance to set record-breaking qualifying times. "International athletes are well aware that Dubai is a race that can put them in the global spotlight and open doors to a successful career in long-distance running,” event director Peter Connerton said.

Professional or not, the next four months or so should be spent committing to a training plan, says endurance athlete Lee Ryan.

Ryan, who is an adidas Runners coach, offers five tips to budding runners.

Time: Don't be afraid to manoeuvre a training session to make it work around your week. For example, you may need to set the alarm a little bit earlier if your day will finish late, or train in the gym on a treadmill if you are travelling.

Food: Look at food as fuel for your sessions and for your recovery. Healthy food can be delicious and full of flavour. Bin the boiled chicken breast and soggy broccoli, but remember fast food and fizzy sugary drinks are not the way to do it. It is a matter of learning how your body responds to what is going in. A well-balanced diet that includes, fruits, vegetables, carbs and protein is key.

Sleep: This a massive factor that is overlooked by many. The benefits of sleep are no secret, but people hugely underestimate how it can impact well-being. Good, deep sleep is when the body repairs, reboots and grows. Think of it as recharging your batteries. Try to find a routine to give yourself enough time to sleep.

Water: Hydration plays a big part, too. A general rule of thumb is to drink about two litres of water a day. The human body is 80 per cent water, so it needs to be well hydrated to function and maintain a healthy environment for your internal organs to do their jobs. When it comes to marathon training, look deeper within and make sure the body works better. Only then will the body change and improve.

Data: Find ways to measure what you're doing with your training. There are many wearables and apps that can help you collect data, so you can focus on improvement and have a good indication of how the body is changing. This data is great for looking back on those tough days when you feel you are not making any headway, so you can reflect back on the progress made.

Registrations for all three race categories are open now at dubaimarathon.org