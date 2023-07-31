Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez embark on jet-set wedding, from Giza to Bali

Celebrity couple Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez have been sharing photos of their dreamy wedding on social media.

The Filipino couple tied the knot on Monday in a star-studded ceremony in Bali, Indonesia. The guest list was made up of other Filipino A-listers, including actor John Lloyd Cruz, celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati, and Miss Universe Philippines 2015 MJ Lastimosa.

Salvador and Nunez welcomed guests at a pre-wedding dinner at the Apurva Kempinski Bali, where the ceremony was held. The couple wore matching white outfits for the dinner.

The Open 24/7 actress chose a Chanel crochet-knit dress, while Nunez wore a casual V-neck suit jacket, styled without a shirt.

Before arriving in Bali, the celebrity guests, most of whom flew in from the Philippines, shared photos of the wedding paraphernalia, including personalised invitations, and travel-related favours such as luggage tags and passport holders.

Other local personalities who attended the wedding include celebrity surgeon Aivee Aguilar Teo and her husband Z Teo, Unbreak My Heart actor Joshua Garcia and stylist-to-the-stars Cathleen Sobrevega.

On Saturday, the couple also released photos from their prenuptial shoot, against a backdrop of the pyramids in Giza, Egypt. Salvador wore a flowy yellow dress, while Nunez sported an all-white ensemble.

The couple also visited Egypt in March with friends.

Although the engagement was announced last year, plans for the wedding have been kept under wraps.

While Salvador has been a mainstay on the local celebrity scene in the Philippines, Nunez is an entrepreneur, with several businesses under his belt, from a cafe to a barbershop.