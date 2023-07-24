Oprah tours Morocco in a 'soul-filling' visit

Oprah Winfrey visited Morocco this month, spending "two beautiful days” immersing herself in the North African country's rich culture.

On Saturday, the television personality shared a video of her holiday in Marrakesh on Instagram, where she's seen dancing, eating local food, exploring a souq and interacting with the country's famed artisanal rug makers.

“I spent two beautiful days in Marrakesh, Morocco, which wasn’t enough time to experience so much magnificent culture,” she wrote in the caption.

One of the highlights of Winfrey's visit to the country's red city was a trip to Souq Semmarine, a bustling local market filled with everything from food and art to jewellery, clothing and souvenirs.

The video also shows the American celebrity exploring the Olive Souq: “Olives everywhere,” she said, pointing towards the stacks of the fruit being sold at the market. “This is more olives than I've seen in my life!”

Morocco is known for its vibrant rug-making industry, and Winfrey took some time out to learn more about the art. "especially how they’re made with the consortium of 360 women,” she said in the clip, as she watches a female rug maker in action, and reported being “mesmerised by the final product”.

“Beautiful art,” she said of the Moroccan carpet laid in front of her.

Exuding quiet luxury in an all-white ensemble, Winfrey also indulged in “a thrillingly delicious meal underneath a Moroccan tent”, where she was treated to live music. After the meal, she danced with the locals.

She ended the caption with: “Thank you for a soul-filling time, Morocco.”

Several Arab personalities commented on Winfrey's visit to the country, including actress Fatima Zahra El Ibrahimi, journalist Fahd El Hachimi and singer-songwriter Najat Aatabou.

“You should come back and experience the diversity, culture, history and all the beauty Morocco has to offer. We love you!” El Ibrahimi posted.

The North African nation seems to be a favourite tourist spot among A-listers. Last year, Liam Hemsworth enjoyed a summer in Morocco's Chefchaouen. Lucy Hale, known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, also spent some time in Marrakesh and visited the Yves Saint Laurent Museum.