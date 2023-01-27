Sheikh Hamdan shares shots on Instagram of a cloud-covered Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared aerial shots on Instagram of clouds looming over Dubai on Thursday.

The photos, posted as Instagram Stories, appear to have been taken from a plane as he returned from a skiing trip in Courchevel, France.

A picture of gloomy Dubai taken by Sheikh Hamdan. Photo: @faz3/Instagram

Courchevel is part of the Three Valleys, the biggest connected ski area in the world.

Its highest resort, Courchevel 1850, often attracts wealthy clientele including royal families.

The UAE has been hit by torrential rain this week, with the wet weather expected to continue at the weekend, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. The downpour has led to road closures and some schools were ordered to shut for safety.

Sheikh Hamdan on Instagram

Sheikh Hamdan frequently shares photos and creative videos of Dubai on Instagram. In December, he posted a video of a 3D-animated Burj Khalifa opening at the top to produce an umbrella, sheltering itself from the rain.

“It's that time of the year,” he wrote in the caption, alluding to rainy season in the Emirates.

On the same day, Sheikh Hamdan, who has more than 15 million followers on the social media platform, posted a side-by-side day and night time-lapse of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan also often shares throwbacks that offer insights into his life growing up and sporting adventures.

In September last year, he posted pictures from his childhood showing his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and even one of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.