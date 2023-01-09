Kevin Hart is hiring Yas Island’s next ambassador, to be paid $100,000

Kevin Hart, the appointed chief island officer of Yas Island, is looking for an ambassador — and the "salary" on offer for the two-month role is $100,000.

Applications are open and the chosen candidate will take part in a handful of tourism activities for the Abu Dhabi island.

A video advertising the position was posted on Yas Island's Instagram account on Monday, with the American comedian presenting what the team are calling the "world's best job".

"Do you want to get paid to make Yas Hart to Beat?" the comedian asks.

Aside from the cash incentive, the ambassador will be flown to the UAE capital in business class. He or she will stay at the Fabulous Suite of W Abu Dhabi Yas Island for 60 days.

The winner will get to experience karting sessions on the Formula 1 track, as well as indoor climbing and skydiving at Clymb.

They'll be given two Yas Theme Parks annual passes, for unlimited access to Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World. The gig also comes with a 60-day club membership package at Yas Links Golf Club, with golfing sessions thrown in.

The ambassador can also expect to be chauffeured around in a luxury car while they're there, because “that’s how Yas Island ambassadors do it", according to a description on the dedicated website.

How to apply for the 'world's best job'

Anyone who is more than 21 years old can apply via a video application.

“No CV, previous experience or cover letter needed, just your video up to 60 seconds,” the website reads. The video should answer the question: “How will you make Yas Island Hart to Beat?”

The videos should be submitted on the online portal, but applicants are also advised to upload their submissions on social media with the hashtag #YasIslandAmbassador to “raise your chances of winning”.

Submissions need to be entertaining and should “dial up the excitement about the role”. It should also demonstrate some knowledge about Yas Island.

The winner will be announced on February 3, with submissions open until January 23.

'Hart-ify' Yas Island

Hart was appointed as Yas Island’s chief island officer in May last year, as part of a global tourism push.

“The world’s most entertaining island hired me, Kevin Hart, to Hart-ify everything out here. We are going big on K-everything, because going big, that’s my middle name. Actually, it’s Darnell, but whatever,” he said at the time.