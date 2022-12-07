Twelve luxury festive gifts for him: From turntables to a World Cup-inspired timepiece

Buying presents for the men in your life can be a tricky proposition, but here are some fail-safe themes that won't steer you wrong.

With the World Cup in full swing, anything football-focused for the sports-loving male in your life is a safe bet. The Big Bang Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 timepiece by Hublot (price on request), for example, is an obvious choice for a more discerning gentleman.

Old-school music lovers will appreciate the sleek lines of the Debut Carbon EVO turntable (Dh2,124) or you could opt for Montblanc's special-edition Jimi Hendrix pen (Dh4,388), paying homage to one of the most influential electric guitarists of all time.

Early risers will no doubt covet the Nano Coffee grinder from Timemore (Dh452), which is solid, reliable and stylish. The resulting brew could be served in the set of smart yet masculine glasses by Dolce & Gabbana available at Farfetch (Dh1,000).

Well-dressed gents will find plenty of use for Gucci's Double G maxi bag (Dh15,100) or Etro's multi-hued patchwork belt (Dh1,636).

For weekends away, a pair of Burberry's pool slides (Dh1,720) wouldn't go amiss, nor would Givenchy's chic, but sturdy backpack (Dh7,250).

For the houseproud, there's an Off-White door mat (Dh645), while a Zippy coin holder by Moynat (Dh1,500) can help keep loose change neat and tidy in luxurious packaging.

