Tributes to Queen Elizabeth: celebrities remember British monarch's life

In the hours since the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was announced, celebrities around the world have paid tribute.

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

The monarch, who celebrated 70 years on the throne this year, died in Scotland on Thursday.

Prince Charles is now King Charles III.

Queen Elizabeth II meets celebrities — in pictures

Expand Autoplay US actress Marilyn Monroe and actor Victor Mature meet the British monarch at the Empire Theatre in London. Getty

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” Sir Elton John wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around, and led the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

"Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Dame Helen Mirren said the queen was the "epitome of nobility".

"I am proud to be an Elizabethan," Mirren wrote on Instagram. "We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility."

British fashion designer Victoria Beckham wrote on Instagram: "Today is a very sad day, not just for our country but for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved monarch, Her Majesty The Queen.

"She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service, and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time."

Touchingly, Paddington Bear, the popular children's character, paid tribute to the monarch, referring to the video sketch in which he featured with the queen to celebrate her platinum jubilee.

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

Harry Potter author JK Rowling explained the effect of the shock of Queen Elizabeth's death to British people, saying it may seem "quaint or odd" but "she’s been a thread winding through all our lives".

Most British people have never known another monarch, so she’s been a thread winding through all our lives. She did her duty by the country right up until her dying hours, and became an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world. She’s earned her rest. #TheQueen — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 8, 2022

Author Ariana Huffington praised the queen's "amazing legacy" over her seven-decade reign.

An amazing legacy over 7 decades (and 15 Prime Ministers) for an extraordinary woman. Queen Elizabeth II was a relentless force for perseverance, grace, decency and service. pic.twitter.com/AjxZFbvWLQ — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) September 8, 2022

British designer Stella McCartney, who was was awarded an OBE for her services to fashion in 2013, offered her "sincerest condolences" to the royal family.

It is with great sadness that we mourn today the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of the Stella McCartney team, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family. – Stella pic.twitter.com/rFSw0PYBNH — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) September 8, 2022

British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a portrait of the queen to her Instagram, page, writing: "Forever our Queen."

British comedian Sue Perkins reflected on the queen's "extraordinary life" in a tweet, adding that it is "so strange to be suddenly without".

What an extraordinary life. A fixed point, seemingly unchanged by the whirlings of history around her. So strange to be suddenly without. #QueenElizabeth — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) September 8, 2022

In the moments after news that the queen had died, presenter and author Stephen Fry tweeted his sadness, writing: "Oh dear. Oh my. Oh heavens. Bless my soul. Oh lor. Heck.

"I don’t know why I’m sobbing. Silly really. Oh dear."

I don’t know why I’m sobbing. Silly really. Oh dear. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) September 8, 2022

American tennis player Billie Jean King said she was saddened to hear about Queen Elizabeth's death.

(2/2) She was the longest reigning British monarch in history, the only woman from the Royal Family to serve in the armed forces, and a respected leader around the world.



She earned her place in history, and she will be missed. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 8, 2022

British comedian Jack Whitehall shared a concise message on Twitter, paying tribute to the queen's "incredible life".