Bella Hadid joins viral 'Little Miss' Instagram trend with post about Palestine

Social media has been awash with a new trend over the past week, with thousands of users sharing personalised Little Miss memes, which play on the classic children’s books.

As part of the trend, creators personalise characters to fit with modern-day, adult life, with users sharing the memes they feel most apply to them.

Supermodel Bella Hadid is among those to embrace the trend, using it as a way to continue the conversation around Palestine.

Bella, whose father, property tycoon Mohamed Hadid, was born in Palestine, shared a meme to her Instagram Story on Sunday which read “Little Miss won’t stop talking about Palestine”.

The image was originally shared by the model’s cousin, Lina Hadid, who captioned the post: “Don’t hate me because I am Palestinian! I have my share of shortcomings, however, my sincere dedication to the Palestinian cause is not one of them.”

Bella has long been a vocal supporter of Palestine. Earlier this year, she spoke out against Israel's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and accused Instagram of shadow banning her Stories.

“My Instagram has disabled me from posting on my story — pretty much only when it is Palestine based I assume,” the model, 25, said. “When I post about Palestine I get immediately shadow banned and almost one million less of you see my stories and posts.”

“I wonder what they are trying to hide by censoring me? I wonder what they are hiding when they try to [censor], harass, attack innocent journalists doing their job,” she questioned.

The Hadid family, including Bella’s supermodel sister Gigi, regularly post pictures highlighting their Middle Eastern and Palestinian heritage. Mohamed and his family were among those who left Palestine during the Nakba of 1948.

