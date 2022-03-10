Are there more doors or wheels in the world? The internet is divided yet again

An Auckland resident named Ryan Nixon has taken to Twitter to ask a seemingly innocuous question, yet it’s one that has sharply divided the internet.

On March 5, Nixon took to Twitter to share that he and his friends were having “the stupidest debate” and posted the question: "Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?"

My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate...



And I am here for it.



Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world? — Ryan Nixon (@NewYorkNixon) March 5, 2022

The poll, which closed with 223,347 votes, came to a tight conclusion with 53.6 per cent voting for wheels while the other 46.4 per cent were for doors, sparking a debate over which was the right answer.

Of course, there’s no way to know which is actually correct but there have been many cases presented for either side.

User Matt Dobrin shared a machine made up of hundreds of wheels, while user @SitDownDisco responded by sharing a photo of storage lockers. However, he was countered by another user who replied that each locker likely had “four wheels in the combo lock.”

Another user @FuriousLives shared a graphic he came up with, saying that he had “spent far too long” on it while offering his take on why wheels was the correct choice.

I spent far too long on this please like and subscribe pic.twitter.com/qeImmTuoPH — Mr.Darcy sans money and good breeding (@FuriousLives) March 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Lily Franklin tweeted: “Who is voting doors??? There’s wheels on everything. I have wheels on my garment rack, make-up storage holder, rubbish bin. It’s definitely wheels.”

While David Banks argued: “Doors. Pretty much everything with wheels has doors, except bikes. Anyone who owns something with wheels will live in a building whose doors outnumber their wheels. Eg: I own 10 wheels (2 cars, 1 bike) but 28 doors.”

So while the internet continues arguing over which is the correct answer, it should be noted that this isn’t the first time there's been such a viral uproar. In 2015, a dress broke the internet over whether its actual colours were gold and white or black and blue. In 2018, there was "Yanny or Laurel" in which people argued over which audio they heard in a widely shared clip.