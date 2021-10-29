Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi returns with Emirati and global names

If you're looking for something different to do this weekend, then a visit to the International Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi might be worth considering.

Running until October 30 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the exhibit features work from more than 140 brands, and also highlights designs from young designers across the GCC and 25 countries around the world.

It's being held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, who visited the exhibition earlier this week.

Highlights to look out for include the platinum jewellery of Tapparini and the colourful creations by Kohinoor Jewellers that take inspiration from nature.

The Jarrah ring is part of Tariq Riaz's UAE50 collection and is inspired by traditional rope-making techniques that were once used to collect water. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National

Also look out for work by Salem Al Shuaibi Jewellery. The local jewellers recently broke the Guinness World Record for having the largest display of jewellery in one place when it laid out 50,000 pieces worth $353 million at Sharjah Expo Centre.

Visitors can also see work from a host of independent local designers at the Emirati Designer Gallery. A dedicated area for local makers that features modern designs and more traditional bridal pieces in gold.

A ring collection by Tariq Riaz that celebrates the UAE's golden jubilee is also one to see. The UAE50 collection includes works of art designed to celebrate the foundations of the Emirates. The pieces have been inspired by forts, date palms and more and are use platinum, gold, all-natural pearls, diamonds, and a variety of coloured gemstones.

#QCC inspectors held inspection tours prior to the opening of Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2021 in #AbuDhabi to check and verify the accuracy and efficiency of the measurement tools used at the exhibition to ensure conformity to standards and protect #consumerinsights. pic.twitter.com/RUVN5YgO4l — QCCABUDHABI (@QCCAbuDhabi) October 28, 2021

With more than 140 global brands exhibiting, the show aims to appeal to seasoned collectors, as well as those looking for something suitable for everyday wear.

“After a hiatus of one year, we are delighted to see the return of the hugely popular Jewellery and Watch Show in Abu Dhabi,” said Firas Abu Ltaif, event manager at JWS.

Read More Highlights from Arab Fashion Week spring/summer 2022

Explaining that curators have “selected the most disparate brands stemming from all parts of the world”, Abu Ltaif said this year's show features “unique pieces, as well as never-seen-before items”, that would appeal to both newcomers and connoisseurs alike.

Registration is required but the exhibit is free to attend and anyone visiting will get a digital gift bag, filled with exclusive offers. A negative PCR test valid for not more than 48 hours is also needed to gain entry.