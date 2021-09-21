Luxury Aman villas offer the ultimate Greek getaway – international property of the week

If you’re looking for a holiday home that oozes style, the villas at the Amanzoe resort are tough to beat.

Perched high over the Aegean Sea in the hills of Greece’s Peloponnese, the property offers all of luxury hospitality group Aman Resorts's hallmarks: space, privacy, unparalleled service and exceptional design. The vibrant town of Porto Heli lies just down the hill from Amanzoe, while the islands of Spetses and Hydra are a short boat ride away.

The key details

Surrounded by dramatic mountains, pristine beaches, secluded coves and ancient archaeological sites, this is the ultimate Greek getaway. The resort’s elevated setting, on one of the region’s highest hilltops, provides 360-degree views of olive-tree-covered, lavender-scented hillsides and cobalt-blue waters.

Set amid 93 hectares of gardens brimming with citrus, pomegranate, carob and olive trees, resort accommodation consists of an assortment of pool pavilions and villas, but there is also the opportunity to buy your own home in this singular setting.

An aerial view of the Amanzoe resort. Photo: Amanzoe

With their stately colonnades, lofty ceilings, lush gardens and private pools, the residences at Amanzoe combine classic Grecian design with contemporary elements. Each villa is positioned to maximise on its stunning setting, and consists of free-standing living and dining pavilions positioned around a central swimming pool, with sundecks, terraces and reflection ponds adding to the sense of serenity and space.

What's the story?

Buyers can opt for one to six-bedroom options, with prices for one-bedroom villas starting at $3.6 million. Owners will work with the team at Designrealization to create a bespoke property that is in keeping with the resort’s overall aesthetic.

Amanzoe recently released six two-bedroom villas, as well as a further 17 villa lots and four beach villa lots. The beach villa lots measure more than 9,000 square metres and offer unobstructed sea views. Properties built here will also be the only Amanzoe homes located adjacent to the Amanzoe Beach Club. The remaining villas are set alongside the hotel, at the highest points of the resort’s dramatic landscape.

Along with ownership and the benefits of Aman's 24-hour services, residents can enjoy access to Amanzoe’s facilities, including dining venues, the Amanzoe Beach Club and its non-motorised watersports, the library, the Aman Spa and Amanzoe’s summer tennis clinics. Residence owners can also opt to include their Amanzoe villa within the resort’s rental management programme.