UK to ban disposable vapes to tackle rise in young people taking up the habit

The UK is banning disposable vapes to protect children’s health and tackle a rise in the number of young people taking up the habit.

Manufacturers will also be forced to use plainer packaging and move vapes out of sight of children under the new legislation being unveiled by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday.

Vape flavours marketed at children will also be banned.

Read more Why is Australia banning recreational vaping?

Any retailer selling tobacco or vapes to underage customers faces “on-the-spot” fines of up to £2,500.

Vaping alternatives – such as nicotine pouches – will also be banned for children.

The move comes at a time when data shows that the number of children vaping in the last three years has tripled, with 9 per cent of 11 year olds to 15 year olds now using the devices.

Disposable vapes have driven the increase. The proportion of 11-year-old to 17-year-old vapers using disposables increasing almost ninefold in the last two years, the government said.

The measures are part of its response to its consultation on smoking and vaping, launched in October last year. Other countries, including France, are planning on introducing similar bans.

Mr Sunak plans to outlaw anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, from buying tobacco, in a bid to create a “smoke free generation”.

“The long-term impacts of vaping are unknown and the nicotine within them can be highly addictive, so while vaping can be a useful tool to help smokers quit, marketing vapes to children is not acceptable,” the Prime Minister said.

The measures drew an immediate backlash from both the industry and the right of the ruling Conservative party.

Liz Truss, the former prime minister, said Mr Sunak’s plan was an anti-Conservative extension of the “nanny state”.

“Adults must be able to make their own choices,” Ms Truss said. “Banning the sale of tobacco products to anyone born in 2009 or later will create an absurd situation where adults enjoy different rights based on their birth date.”

The UK Vaping Industry Association said it was “dismayed” by the decision.

Vapes “have been instrumental in bringing the UK’s smoking rates down to a record low and have played a key role in helping millions of adults quit and stay off cigarettes”, the association said.

“This counterproductive legislation will sooner put children at greater risk by turbocharging the black market and, in turn, making it easier for them to access illicit and non-compliant vapes.”

Five million disposable vapes are thrown away each week, a number that it says is “equivalent to the lithium batteries of 5,000 electric vehicles”.

The Welsh and Scottish governments will join England in introducing the ban.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and chief medical officer Prof Sir Chris Whitty visit a lab testing vaping products during a visit to Kent Scientific Services. Getty Images

The Northern Ireland Assembly is not sitting since the collapse of power sharing two years ago.

In a pre-emptive strike against potential smugglers, £30 million of new funding a year will be provided to bolster enforcement agencies, including the UK Border Force.

Health professionals welcomed the move.

“Bold action was always needed to curb youth vaping and banning disposables is a meaningful step in the right direction,” said Mike McKean, vice president for policy at The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

“I’m also extremely pleased to see further much needed restrictions on flavours, packaging and marketing of vapes.”