Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Qatari Emir

Saudi Arabia Qatar Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, meets with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. AP Photo (Associated Press)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday received Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, travelled to Qatar to deliver an invitation from King Salman last month.

The leaders will discuss bilateral ties, and regional and international matters of common interest, Sheikh Tamim's office said.

Saudi Arabia reopened its land, air and sea borders to Qatar after the GCC summit in Al Ula this year, which helped to restore diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Prince Mohammed said Arab and Islamic states must unite to face challenges together.

“There is a desperate need today to unite our efforts to promote our region and to confront challenges that surround us, especially the threats posed by the Iranian regime's nuclear and ballistic missile programme and its plans for sabotage and destruction,” he said.

The specs: 2018 Honda City Price, base: From Dh57,000

Engine: 1.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 118hp @ 6,600rpm

Torque: 146Nm @ 4,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 5.8L / 100km

