Saudi Arabia and Iraq announce $3bn fund for development

Saudi Arabia will put $3 billion into a new joint fund with Iraq to spur development in the private sector.

The joint fund will be for the "benefit of the Saudi and Iraqi economies, with the participation of the private sector from both sides", the kingdom announced on Wednesday night after a visit by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi.

Quote Iraq will never become a launch pad for attacks on Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Mr Al Kadhimi on Wednesday, during the visit aimed at boosting co-operation as Baghdad seeks to build closer ties to the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia's investments in Iraq are expected to increase to 10 billion riyals ($2.67bn) from about two billion riyals at present, the state-run SPA news agency said.

"Over the past few months relations with Saudi Arabia have accelerated in a positive direction," Mr Al Kadhimi said.

“We succeeded in overcoming a lot of the challenges that were obstructing the progress of the relationship.”

The pair also agreed to grow co-operation in renewable energy and maintaining stability in the global oil markets, a joint statement said.

Iraq is the second-largest producer in Opec, outranked only by Saudi Arabia.

The two countries signed three new agreements – one to avoid double taxation, another for co-operation in planning for economic diversification and private sector development, and the third on financing Saudi exports.

Mr Al Kadhimi's trip came after the countries reopened their Arar land border crossing in November for the first time since Riyadh cut diplomatic ties with Baghdad in 1990 when Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait.

Mr Al Kadhimi, whose government sought to fast-track foreign investment, including Saudi support for energy and agriculture, is pushing for deeper co-operation with Riyadh.

He was scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia on his first foreign trip as prime minister last July, but the visit was cancelled at the last minute when King Salman had an operation to remove his gall bladder.

During the trip, Mr Al Kadhimi and several members of his delegation undertook Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah.

Mr Al Kadhimi, who was seen wearing the Ihram garment, was welcomed to Makkah by the governor of the city, Prince Khalid Al Faisal.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed ways to strengthen co-operation between Baghdad and Riyadh.

"The two sides praised the growing relations and ways to enhance it further in light of the serious will of both countries to strengthen their ties," the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.

Saudi-Iraqi security ties

Aside from investment and development, Mr Al Kadhimi said he and his delegation of senior ministers also talked about security.

Iraq will never become a launch pad for attacks on Saudi Arabia, Mr Al Kadhimi said.

There was speculation that the 2019 Abqaiq refinery attack was carried out from Iraq. This year a relatively unknown militant group in the country calling itself the Righteous Promise Brigade – considered by security experts to be a front for more entrenched Iran-backed militias – claimed an attack on Riyadh.

But Mr Al Kadhimi said this was “not true”.

"We will not allow any attack on the kingdom," he said after what his aides described as an hours-long meeting with Prince Mohammed.

"There haven't been any attacks" from Iraq, he said.

"There have been attempts by some to ... disrupt relations" between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, he said, without elaborating.

Both sides promised to continue efforts against extremism in the region and the world and said that by exchanging experiences between security agencies, the two countries could support efforts in Iraq under the International Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

Asked about US relations, Mr Al Kadhimi said his government entered a "new phase of American-Iraqi relations" through a strategic dialogue with President Joe Biden's government.

“We want to restructure the relationship and preserve it at the same time,” he said.

He also gave his support to the kingdom's latest initiative to end the conflict in Yemen. Saudi Arabia faced several drone attacks in recent months by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

The First Monday in May

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

NYBL PROFILE Company name: Nybl Date started: November 2018 Founder: Noor Alnahhas, Michael LeTan, Hafsa Yazdni, Sufyaan Abdul Haseeb, Waleed Rifaat, Mohammed Shono Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Technology / Artificial Intelligence Initial investment: $500,000 Funding round: Series B (raising $5m) Partners/Incubators: Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 4, Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 6, AI Venture Labs Cohort 1, Microsoft Scale-up

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

Results 5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m; Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,400m; Winner: Greeley, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi. 6pm: Emirates Fillies Classic Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Marzaga, Jim Crowley, Ana Mendez. 6.30pm: Emirates Colts Classic Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Jawaal, Jim Crowley, Majed Al Jahouri. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m; Winner: AF Ashras, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Ahmed Al Mehairbi.

The Kingfisher Secret

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

RESULTS Lightweight (female)

Sara El Bakkali bt Anisha Kadka

Bantamweight

Mohammed Adil Al Debi bt Moaz Abdelgawad

Welterweight

Amir Boureslan bt Mahmoud Zanouny

Featherweight

Mohammed Al Katheeri bt Abrorbek Madaminbekov

Super featherweight

Ibrahem Bilal bt Emad Arafa

Middleweight

Ahmed Abdolaziz bt Imad Essassi

Bantamweight (female)

Ilham Bourakkadi bt Milena Martinou

Welterweight

Mohamed Mardi bt Noureddine El Agouti

Middleweight

Nabil Ouach bt Ymad Atrous

Welterweight

Nouredine Samir bt Marlon Ribeiro

Super welterweight

Brad Stanton bt Mohamed El Boukhari

Super Saturday race card 4pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 | US$350,000 | (Dirt) | 1,200m

4.35pm: Al Bastakiya Listed | $300,000 | (D) | 1,900m

5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 | $350,000 | (Turf) | 1,200m

5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 | $350,000 | (D) | 1,600m

6.20pm: Dubai City of Gold Group 2 | $300,000 | (T) | 2,410m

6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 Group 1 | $600,000 | (D) | 2,000m

7.30pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 | $400,000 | (T) | 1,800m

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The specs: 2018 Dodge Durango SRT Price, base / as tested: Dh259,000 Engine: 6.4-litre V8 Power: 475hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 640Nm @ 4,300rpm Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.7L / 100km

The biog DOB: 25/12/92

Marital status: Single

Education: Post-graduate diploma in UAE Diplomacy and External Affairs at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi

Hobbies: I love fencing, I used to fence at the MK Fencing Academy but I want to start again. I also love reading and writing

Lifelong goal: My dream is to be a state minister

