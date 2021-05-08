An illustration of the King Salman Mosque to be built at the International Islamic University in Pakistan. SPA

On the occasion of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday, King Salman approved construction of the King Salman project at the International Islamic University (IIU) in Islamabad.

The $32 million project will be spread across 41,200 square metres. It includes a mosque overlooking an outdoor garden spread over 8,500 square metres, a library and museum named after King Salman, a conference hall named after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, an administrative area and car park.

The King Salman mosque will be located at the university's campus and will be able to accommodate up to 12,000 people, 4,000 in the men’s prayer hall and 2,000 in the women’s wing. The outdoor yard will accommodate groups of up to 6,000 people.

The Organisation of Islamic Co-operation said the King Salman mosque project "strengthens the historical ties between the Kingdom and Pakistan".

The president of the International Islamic University of Pakistan, Hathal Al Otaibi, said the project is "a continuation of the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's rulers throughout the years in supporting the Islamic world".

It will include a research and cultural centre for scholars and students according to Dr Muhammad Masoom Yasinzai, professor and rector of IIU.

The focus of the cultural centre will be on Islamic culture and heritage as well as providing online Arabic language courses.

Dr Yasinzai said Saudi Arabia would provide 250 scholarships for Pakistani students.

The mosque's design is unique and inspired by a chapter in the Quran, he said.

"The design is inspired by verse number 35 of Surat An-Nur in the Quran: 'God is the light of the heavens and the earth'."

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Day 5, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day When Dilruwan Perera dismissed Yasir Shah to end Pakistan’s limp resistance, the Sri Lankans charged around the field with the fevered delirium of a side not used to winning. Trouble was, they had not. The delivery was deemed a no ball. Sri Lanka had a nervy wait, but it was merely a stay of execution for the beleaguered hosts. Stat of the day – 5 Pakistan have lost all 10 wickets on the fifth day of a Test five times since the start of 2016. It is an alarming departure for a side who had apparently erased regular collapses from their resume. “The only thing I can say, it’s not a mitigating excuse at all, but that’s a young batting line up, obviously trying to find their way,” said Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s coach. The verdict Test matches in the UAE are known for speeding up on the last two days, but this was extreme. The first two innings of this Test took 11 sessions to complete. The remaining two were done in less than four. The nature of Pakistan’s capitulation at the end showed just how difficult the transition is going to be in the post Misbah-ul-Haq era.

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

