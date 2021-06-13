A Hajj like no other: the technology making the 2021 pilgrimage possible

As Makkah prepares to host 60,000 Saudi citizens and residents for Hajj this year, authorities are taking futuristic measures to keep adherents safe.

The kingdom announced on Saturday that pilgrim numbers would be cut this year as Muslims mark the second Hajj period under coronavirus measures.

In an effort to promote social distancing, robots will distribute Zamzam water bottles, the General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Abdul-Rahman Al Sudais, said.

The small, mobile robots are around a metre tall and can roll around offering bottled water to pilgrims. The screen even features a cute robotic face.

To keep spaces clean for pilgrims, a similar-looking robot sanitiser has been put to use in Makkah’s Grand Mosque to assist human cleaners in sanitising the 9-minaret, 356,000 square metre site.

Mr Al Sudais praised the kingdom's decision to limit numbers for Hajj this year, saying “it is a wise decision based on the principles of Islamic Sharia” and that it would help to maintain the health of citizens and residents.

Requirements and procedure of registration for #Hajj2021 via the electronic portal for domestic pilgrims. https://t.co/gdLeLpzKf8 pic.twitter.com/U3r11sKwct — Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (@MoHU_En) June 13, 2021

Online applications for Hajj are open to the public until Wednesday, and women will be allowed to register without the permission of a male guardian.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry said there was “no priority for early registrations” as it will solely be based on health and age.

Only people between the ages of 18 and 65 who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior and are free of chronic diseases will be allowed to take part.

The Ministry of Health said “those over the age of 65 are being prevented from performing Hajj this year in order to preserve their health during the ongoing pandemic”.

Hajj is expected to begin on July 17 and takes three days, but pilgrims can extend their stay for a few more days to pray in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

New protocols for pilgrims, including bigger spaces to gather in and personalised meals, have been brought in to stem the spread of coronavirus during the Hajj period.

The Hajj and Umrah ministry has announced three Hajj packages. The first starts at 12,113 Saudi riyals ($3,230) and the second at 14,381 riyals, which will include food, transport, accommodation in camps and all amenities according to health protocols.

The third package, for 16,560 riyals, will include accommodation in buildings, meals, shuttle service and amenities. The Hajj ministry said transfers include transportation from Makkah to and from the holy sites where pilgrims perform the rituals of Hajj. The ministry has also offered optional additional transportation facilities to pilgrims coming from outside Makkah.

The ministry said four centres have been established to receive pilgrims in Makkah. Pilgrims will be transferred to the Grand Mosque and then transported to Mina. Pilgrims will also be transported back to the Grand Mosque to perform their final prayers and rituals according to the approved programme. No more than 20 people will be assigned to a bus and a leader will be appointed to guide pilgrims on their journey.

Pre-packaged meals will be allocated for each pilgrim as buffets have been banned this year to avoid non-essential gathering and ensure social distancing throughout the pilgrimage.

Last year, the number of pilgrims for Hajj was limited to 1,000 and the kingdom reported no new Covid-19 cases among the group.

It is not the first time Saudi Arabia has employed technology to keep pilgrims safe.

The Ministry of Hajj introduced smart technology to facilitate Hajj rituals, including a smart card system that gives pilgrims access to camps, transport, hotels, cashless payment terminals and ATMs, and help authorities identify crowded spots at the holy sites in Makkah and Madinah. The smart card also carries an individual QR code for each pilgrim, containing their contact and medical details.

Also in 2020, the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah gave smart bracelets with a GPS tracker to pilgrims upon their arrival to help pilgrims navigate the holy sites with ease.

In 2019, robots connected doctors with patients using 4G technology during Hajj rituals in Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat.