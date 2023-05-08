Jake Sullivan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on Sunday, praising peace efforts in Yemen, the White House said.

“He reviewed significant progress in talks to further consolidate the now 15-month long truce in Yemen and welcomed ongoing UN-led efforts to bring the war to a close, as well as covering a range of other issues,” the White House said.

US special envoy Tim Lenderking travelled to Oman and Saudi Arabia earlier this month to seek to advance Yemen peace efforts, the State Department said.

While in Jeddah, Mr Sullivan lauded the kingdom's role in evacuating people from Sudan, which is now in its 24th day of war.

Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al Jaber visited the Houthis in Sanaa last month to discuss peace in Yemen, in a move that preceded a mass exchange of prisoners among the warring sides.

On Friday, Mr Sullivan called US-Middle East ties “unshakable”.

“Our commitment to the Middle East region is unshakable because the region is vitally important to our shared future and deeply interwoven with American interests and those of our allies and partners,” Mr Sullivan said.

“The US will proactively deter threats, defend our people in our interests and support the defence of our partners in the region, period, full stop.”