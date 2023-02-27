WHO makes $392 million Yemen appeal ahead of donor conference

An appeal of $392 million has been made by the World Health Organisation on Sunday for Yemen to avert a 'potential collapse' of the health sector in the war-torn country.

The country faces one of the world's worst humanitarian crisis following years of war between the Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognised government.

About half of all health facilities in Yemen are partly functioning or are completely out of service because of shortages of staff, funds, electricity, medicines, supplies and equipment, WHO said.

Read More US to return 77 stolen antiquities to Yemen

"Yemen requires urgent and robust support... to effectively avert the potential collapse of its health system," said the agency's Yemen representative Adham Abdel Moneim Ismail.

"New funding in the amount of $392 million is required" to ensure that health facilities can continue providing services to 12.9 million people, he said.

Those needing assistance include 540,000 children under five who face severe acute malnutrition with a direct risk of death, according to Mr Ismail.

His appeal came a day before the donor meeting being organised by the United Nations, Switzerland and Sweden.

The UN estimates that 21.6 million people — two-thirds of Yemen's population — will require humanitarian aid and protection services in 2023.

Houthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, ousting the government and pushing them to call for assistance by a Saudi-led coalition.

It comes as a container ship carrying general commercial goods docked at the country's main port of Hodeidah for the first time since at least 2016 on Saturday as warring parties are in talks to reinstate an expired UN-brokered truce deal.

Goods arriving at Hodeidah have to be vetted by the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism for Yemen (UNVIM) established to prevent arms shipments from entering the country.

In the past seven years, Djibouti-based UNVIM has given approval only to ships carrying specific goods like foodstuffs, fuel and cooking oil.

Granting access to commercial ships was a trust-building step aimed at supporting Saudi-Houthi talks to reinstate the truce, which expired in October, an official in the Yemeni government told Reuters.