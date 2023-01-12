More than 250 women graduate from training to join Saudi Arabian Armed Forces

The Women's Training Institute of the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces saw the graduation of 255 recruits on Wednesday.

The women graduated with diplomatic security and Hajj and Umrah security specialisations.

The graduation ceremony was held with the support of Minister of the Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud and the Director of Public Security Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Bassami.

📹 | تحت رعاية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود.. تخريج الدورة التأهيلية للفرد الأساسي للمجندات الدفعة الرابعة بمعهد التدريب النسوي pic.twitter.com/RIGStnTCVE — الأمن العام (@security_gov) January 11, 2023

Saudi Arabia opened up military recruitment to women in February 2022.

The first female recruits graduated from the Armed Forces Women's Cadre Training Centre last September, the first time in the kingdom's history that women will begin service in front-line roles.

Women must be aged between 21 and 40. First-time male applicants must be aged between 17 and 40. Other conditions are the same — from admission procedures to medical checks and needing no criminal record.

The change to allow women into the Saudi military came as part of the kingdom's Vision 2030, which seeks to reform almost every aspect of life and government.