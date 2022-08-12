Suicide bomber wounds four in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah

A man wanted by Saudi security forces killed himself and wounded four others by detonating an explosive belt in Jeddah.

The bomber, identified as Abdullah Al Shehri, carried out the attack this week during an attempt to arrest him in a raid in the Red Sea port city, the Saudi State Security Presidency said on Friday.

READ MORE Saudi Arabia executes Yemeni man for plotting ISIS suicide attack

A Pakistani citizen and three security personnel were taken to hospital, a spokesman added.

Al Shehri was among a list of nine people wanted by Saudi security authorities, the security force said.

It was not immediately clear on what charges he was wanted.

“The State Security Presidency stresses its determination to counter any attempt to undermine the security and stability in the country,” the force added.

In 2020, a Saudi citizen was arrested after he wounded a guard in a knife attack at the French consulate in Jeddah.