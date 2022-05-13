Saudi Arabia pays tribute to Sheikh Khalifa

Saudi Arabia has offered its condolences over the death of the President, Sheikh Khalifa on Friday, aged 73.

"King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have received with deepest sadness and greatest sorrow the news of the death of Sheikh Khalifa, President of the UAE,” the Saudi royal court said.

"The king and the crown prince offered their deepest condolences to the government of the UAE, the Al Nahyan family, the Emirati people and the Arab and Islamic nations, over the death of a leader who gave a lot to his people, nation and the world."

King Salman directed the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque to perform funeral prayers for Sheikh Khalifa, SPA reported.

The kingdom's Foreign Ministry also expressed condolences.

“Sincerest condolences to the leadership, government and people of the UAE and my brother [Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation] Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed over the death of Sheikh Khalifa, who devoted his life to serving his country, people and the Arab and Islamic nations,” Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Twitter.