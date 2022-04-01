Saudi Arabia arrests 127 on corruption charges

Saudi Arabia has arrested 127 people on corruption charges, the kingdom’s anti-corruption authority said on Friday.

Those arrested are citizens and residents linked to allegations of bribery, money laundering, forgery and abuse of power, said the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, better known as Nazaha.

They include officials and employees of the defence, interior, health, justice, education and municipal, rural affairs and housing ministries.

The #Oversight_and_Anti_Corruption_Authority initiates a number of criminal and administrative cases during the month of Sha'ban 1443H pic.twitter.com/1EgCZ0sLZE — Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (@nazaha_en) March 31, 2022

The arrests come after the authority conducted 5,279 inspection visits last month. Investigations led to charges being filed against 258 suspects and the subsequent arrest of 127.

Some have been released on bail while legal procedures are being put in place, Nazaha said.

Nazaha called on citizens to report any suspicious activity involving financial or administrative corruption.

The government body said it would continue to pursue those who exploit their jobs to achieve personal gain or harm the public interest.

It said that it would hold offenders accountable even after they have left their posts as crimes related to administrative and financial corruption do not have a statute of limitations.