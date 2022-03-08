Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman welcomes Egypt’s President El Sisi

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, where he was welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Saudi Falcons Royal Saudi Air Force aerobatic team staged a display, trailing smoke in the colours of the Egyptian flag, to welcome the Egyptian president to Riyadh.

Mr El Sisi will meet King Salman, review bilateral relations and discuss regional and international issues, including the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impact of Ethiopia’s construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam megaproject during his stay.

Expand Autoplay Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Riyadh. All photos: SPA

Egypt is concerned about the impact the Gerd will have on its share of vital water, as a downstream neighbour.

Osama Nugali, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Egypt, said the visit aims to help further strengthen the kingdom's relations “in light of the brotherly ties that bring them together”. Saudi Arabia is the second-largest foreign investor in Egypt.

Shortly after Mr El Sisi’s arrival, Saudi Araba’s Council of Ministers agreed to establish a high-level financial dialogue with Egypt.

Trade between Saudi Arabia and Egypt over the last six years grew to $47 billion and the volume of non-oil exports to Egypt grew 6.9 per cent last year to $1.9 billion, state-run SPA said

Saudi Arabia’s Culture Ministry is seeking to build “artistic co-operation with Egypt,” especially on projects like successfully putting forward the tradition of Arabic calligraphy for inclusion in UNESCO’s list of cultural heritage, SPA added.

تعليقا على زيارة فخامة الرئيس #عبدالفتاح_السيسي للمملكة اليوم..السفير @OsamaNugali لـ #اليوم_السابع: #القمة_السعودية_المصرية بـ #الرياض تأتي في إطار النمو المستمر للعلاقات التاريخية الوطيدة بين البلدين الشقيقين، في ظل الروابط الأخوية التي تجمع بينهما على المستويين القيادي والشعبي pic.twitter.com/drSuecyqSM — السفارة في القاهرة (@KSAembassyEG) March 8, 2022

In 2019, Mr El Sisi visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman to take part in an emergency Arab and Islamic States summit, after missile and drone attacks on the world's largest crude oil stabilisation plant. Crown Prince Mohammed last visited Egypt in 2018.

King Salman received a call from the Egyptian president last year to check on his health, said the Saudi Press Agency. The Egyptian leader also congratulated King Salman on the kingdom's first Founding Day holiday on February 22.