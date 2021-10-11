Saudi Arabia calls on UN to hold Houthis accountable

Saudi Arabia has called for the UN to hold Houthi militia accountable for their continuing attacks on civilians in the kingdom.

It sent a letter to the UN and UN Security Council on Sunday, the second time in a week that the country has demanded action against the Houthis “in accordance with international law".

“The kingdom will spare no effort in taking all necessary measures to protect its lands and preserve the safety of its citizens and residents, according to its obligations under international law,” said Abdallah Al Mouallimi, the Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN.

#SaudiArabia’s 2nd letter in the same week, to the the #UnitedNations #SecurityCouncil in regards to the continued military hostilities committed by the #Iranian-backed terrorist #Houthi militias against #SaudiArabia and towards civilians and civilians objects pic.twitter.com/Oi7UOl9DlX — KSA Mission UN 🇸🇦🇺🇳 (@ksamissionun) October 10, 2021

Ambassador Al Mouallimi said the Houthi attack on October 8 at Jazan airport caused injuries to 10 civilians and employees, and damage to the airport.

He said attacking civilian infrastructure and threatening innocent people could amount to a war crime, for which the Houthi militia must be held accountable in accordance with international law.

“As I indicated in my previous messages, it is clear that the continued absence of adequate and strict measures by the international community, especially the Security Council, has sent the wrong message to the Houthis to continue their terrorist acts in the region,” he added.

Read More Ten wounded in Saudi Arabia as drone attack damages airport

He said was “crucial” that the Security Council assumes its responsibility towards the Houthi militias, their arms suppliers and those who finance their terrorist acts, to stop imminent threats to international peace and security.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry on Sunday condemned the car bomb attack aimed at government officials in Aden, Yemen. At least six people were killed and 11 injured, a security source told AFP.

An explosive-rigged car was parked at the roadside in Hjeif district and detonated as the convoy of Aden’s governor Ahmed Lamlas passed by, security sources said.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the kingdom stands in solidarity with the Yemenis as the terrorist act was directed not just against the Yemeni government but all its people. The kingdom called for all sides to implement the Riyadh Agreement to achieve peace and stability in Yemen.